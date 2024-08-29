Customs chief: Morale can’t be low with revenue up 33%

By ANNELIA NIXON

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Customs’ top official yesterday dismissed internal criticisms of his leadership, and allegations of low Department morale, by pointing to the 33 percent increase in revenues collected over the past three years.

Ralph Munroe, marking his tenth month as Customs comptroller, in an interview rejected the concerns voiced to Tribune Business by various officers while asserting that the Department would not have enjoyed the revenue collection success it has seen without motivated staff.

“We’ve been able, in the last three years, to move our revenue from around $976m,” he explained. “Year before last, basically the fiscal period, I think, is 2022-2023, we did $1.18bn. For 2023-2024, we close to $1.3bn. We were able to put some things in place. Clearly, the office of the comptroller and the executive didn’t do it alone.

“It means the staff would produce it and, if the morale was that low, then explain to me how we are basically $400m above where we were just two-and-a-half years ago. So $976m up to basically $1.3bn. Can’t be low morale. They’re performing, growing the economy, but if morale was that low we would have been in trouble. We’re seeing tremendous enhancement in revenue.”

However, one officer speaking on condition of anonymity to this newspaper alleged the opposite. “Employee morale, basically, the working conditions, the way the employees are treated, everything has been on a decline,” they asserted. “It’s like Mr Munroe just doesn’t care, or it’s like he ran in that seat with some vengeance because he went through certain things during his career.”

Mr Munroe said he knew what the officer was alluding to, but said he would not try to “get back” at the Government and the department that gave him the Comptroller position. “At the government? Which government? This government appoint me the position. Get back at them to do what?” he asked.

The comptroller explained that, in 2000, he faced legal problems with one of his predecessors in the post, John Rolle, and won. He added that he had the opportunity to pursue another career path but wanted to serve his country and came back to the Customs Department.

“Then I went to law school, became an attorney 15 years ago, and came back to the Customs Department to give some service. I didn’t go into private practice like some of my colleagues. I came back as appreciation to the Bahamian people for giving me the opportunity and to do something that I love. Small people think like that. Small people,” Mr Munroe charged of the criticism.

“I didn’t have to come back to Customs. I could have taken pension, be on pension now, get money every month and don’t have to hit a lick, and I could have gone and worked with my colleagues. I decided to do something for the country, and so far I’ve been very pleased with what I was able to do for the country and, hopefully, I can better the lives of those behind and inspire them to do the same.

“You always have people who don’t understand, and all I say is I try hard to see if I could change their mind to let them know my only goal is to see how we could have a better department.” Other allegations, though, have involved favoritism, especially when it comes to overtime opportunities, while there have been claims that Mr Munroe does not have an ‘open door’ policy for officers to voice concerns.

“Mr Munroe is not a person that is open to listening to the concerns of the officers,” one said on condition of anonymity. “Whenever any of the officers want to meet with him or speak with him, or even when the union wants to meet with him or communicate with them, you can’t ever reach him.

“He doesn’t have an open door policy, but once the Prime Minister or someone comes around he always likes to put it out that ‘I have an open door policy. The officers can come see me any time’.” Mr Munroe responded by saying he is focused in order and discipline, and there is a process to meeting with him.

“Open door policy don’t mean that you come and say, ‘Hey, I come to see you’,” he said. “I don’t have that. That can’t happen. You have order, and when you want to see me go through your department head. It’s what we call going through the chain of command. I want the public and the staff to have that kind of rapport with me because I cannot work in isolation.

“I work for people. I’m not one of those people who believe they own it. I own nothing. I work here, I work for the Bahamian people. They are my bosses. I want people to get out of this hiding. And people like to run to the press. I’m saying there’s no need for that. The problem is some people don’t want to accept what you say.”