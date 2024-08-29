Man shot and killed during attempted robbery at a scrap yard in Carmichael

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A man was shot and killed yesterday at a scrap metal yard off Carmichael Road during an attempted robbery.

Superintendent Deno Josey, officer in charge of Western Police Station, said police received information about gunshots around 12.30pm in the area west of the Pond Wash on Carmichael Road. Officers found a man lying on the ground in the scrap metal yard.

A white hatchback vehicle reportedly approached the scrap metal yard, demanded cash from the man, and then opened fire on him. The victim collapsed to the ground, and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, heading west on Carmichael Road.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and found no signs of life.

The victim is believed to be a Haitian national in his early 40s. Police confirmed that he was employed at the scrap metal yard.

Superintendent Josey and several high-ranking officers were at the crime scene. He emphasised the heightened police presence due to the increasing crime rate, noting that the commissioner of police has ordered all ranks of the police force to be on patrol.

“These high-ranking officers behind me, they’re not just here because of the shooting,” he said. “They were on the road. They responded in minutes of the shooting. We are going to find out who did this, why it happened. We’re going to bring those persons to justice.”

This incident brings the murder count to 84, according to records from The Tribune.