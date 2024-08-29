Pintard: ‘We’ll share our donors, will you?’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MICHAEL Pintard said the Free National Movement is willing to disclose its financial donors if Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is willing to do the same for the Progressive Liberal Party.

“We are willing to lay the list of our donors on the table,” he said during a press conference yesterday. “Are you willing to lay yours?”

“Are you willing to answer whether or not most of the major companies that are presently engaged by this government, that your administration has received contributions from?”

“Are you willing to deny that from the time of Sir Lynden Pindling to now, Grand Bahama Port Authority has made contributions to all the political organisations, including yours?”

Mr Pintard also questioned whether the PLP would reveal if companies that have benefited from no-bid contract awards have financially contributed to the party.

“Let’s see how transparent he is,” he said.

His comment yesterday came after Mr Davis challenged him to reveal whether he received financial contributions from the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Both major political parties have promised to enact campaign finance rules but have repeatedly failed despite calls from good governance advocates and international bodies like the Organisation of American States.

In its Blueprint for Change, the PLP’s pre-election manifesto, the party promised campaign finance reform. However, in August 2022, Mr Davis said campaign finance reform was not a priority, and officials have given no indication since then that the matter will be addressed.

“He’s had long enough to introduce the legislation,” Mr Pintard said yesterday, adding that the FNM supports campaign finance legislation.

His predecessor, Dr Hubert Minnis, promised to introduce campaign finance rules but did not deliver.