Royal Caribbean hires local consultant in PI Beach Club

A Bahamian consultant has been hired to ensure Royal Caribbean lives up to its environmental commitments during the construction and operation of its Paradise Island beach club.

The cruise line, in a statement issued yesterday, disclosed that SEV Consulting Group will provide “local independent environmental monitoring” for the 17-acre project that is due to open in late 2025 on Paradise Island’s western end in the Colonial Beach area.

“Protecting and preserving the natural resources of Paradise Island is a key part of how the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas will shine at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island,” said Philip Simon, president and general manager of Royal Beach Club and Royal Caribbean International Bahamas.

“Nature painted a perfect canvas on the island. That canvas changed with time after it was abandoned over many years by previous homeowners. While there is some work to be done and a process to go through, that beauty will be restored.

“Many structures and invasive species were left behind, and with SEV Consulting Group’s partnership to see through the demolition, construction and operation, the western end of Paradise Island will be a welcome crown in the heart of the harbour once again.”

SEV, which has been involved in several projects throughout The Bahamas since 2007, is currently monitoring the demolition and government-required removal of more than 1,600 non-native plants and trees in order to restore the native habitat on Paradise Island.

Leading up to the 2025 opening, SEV and Royal Caribbean will continue their oversight into the reconstruction phase of the project, which will focus on small-scale buildings, pools, lounge areas, and limited back-of-house operations facilities and docks.

The firm will also ensure compliance with Royal Caribbean’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for the beach club. These documents are mandatory for all industrial, commercial and residential developments throughout The Bahamas to help identify potential negative impacts and outline measures to eliminate or minimise them.

“We are pleased to work on this project to protect and promote the island’s natural beauty,” said Stacey Moultrie, SEV Consulting Group’s vice-president of environmental policy and planning. “Our job as the environmental monitor is to ensure that the teams for construction and operations implement the measures outlined in the Environmental Management Plan and follow the environmental laws of The Bahamas.

“This includes protecting marine turtle nesting sites and removing invasive species.” SEV is currently making regular visits to monitor the site and conduct inspections with Royal Caribbean, during which it can direct corrective actions and pause work if necessary. The information gathered is submitted as monthly reports to the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP).

During construction, Royal Caribbean said it will have SEV monitors on-site full-time. SEV is working with Stacy Lubin, an environmental conservation specialist who is now Royal Caribbean’s director of environment and sustainability for The Bahamas.

Ms Lubin is also closely working with the DEPP to ensure all practices align with the Royal Beach Club’s environmental plan and Royal Caribbean’s six key commitments - zero waste-to-landfill, renewable energy, no dredging and no overwater cabanas, wastewater treatment, protecting and enhancing the surrounding habitats, and environmental monitoring.