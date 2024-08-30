Carlos Brown Jr in the 200m finals

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Just when it appeared as if Team Bahamas would wrap up the 20th World Athletics Under-20 (U20) Championships without a single finals appearance, Carlos Brown Jr stepped up and advanced to the 200m finals yesterday at the Estadio Atletico de la VIDENA in Lima, Peru.

On day three, a number of juniors were in action in the sprints and hurdles events, including hurdlers Tayshaun Robinson and Tahj Brown along with sprinters Alexis Roberts, Andrew Styles and Brown.

The latter, who is making his third appearance at the World U20 Championships, had a big day in the qualification rounds of the men’s 200m event.

Brown came into heat three of the semifinals sporting a season’s best time of 20.83 seconds. He powered his way out of the blocks and pulled into the top three with a qualifying time of 21.19 seconds for the third spot.

Overall, he finished with the fourth fastest time in the semifinals out of 22 competitors.

Earlier in the day, the former Pan-American U20 champion crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 21.31 seconds in heat six of the opening qualification round.

Team head coach Daron Lightbourne was impressed with Brown’s performance as he is the first athlete from Team Bahamas to make it to the finals at this year’s meet.

“It was extremely impressive. In my eyes, Carlos is a superstar and the third time’s the charm at these championships (2021, 2022 and 2024).

“His coach Andrew Tynes had him prepared to handle both events and he knew he had the opportunity to advance to the finals. Carlos is in good spirits and excited about the finals,” he said. Brown made it to the semis of the boys’ 100m event on Tuesday but came up short with a 19th place finish overall.

Coach Lightbourne expressed what his message to Brown will be ahead of today’s 200m finals scheduled for 7:50pm.

“This race is for him and not to allow the pressure of anyone to make him overthink. He should leave it all on the track in Lima, Peru in his last race as a junior. Everyone has their own lane and his focus should be on him executing his race. He fought to be in this race and has the chance to deliver like any of his other competitors. Don’t overthink just allow your destiny to be fulfilled,” he said.

Styles also competed in the men’s 200m heats. Running out of lane two, the sprinter capped off the event in fourth with a time of 21.72 seconds in heat two. He was well over his season’s best of 20.76 seconds achieved at the Len Paddock Open in April. His time placed him 34th out of 54 competitors.

Roberts, a NACAC U18 champion, came into the girls’ 200m sprints with a season’s best time of 24.21 seconds in the event. On Thursday, she made her World U20 debut in heat four and stopped the clock 24.82 seconds for the sixth position. She ended the meet ranked 39th out of 45 performers in the event.

Brown and Robinson represented The Bahamas in the boys’ 110m hurdles event.

The former turned in a time of 14.28 seconds in heat three to place fifth in the qualification round and 47th overall. Robinson had a tough time in his heat, posting a time of 14.69 seconds for ninth place in the race and 61st overall.

Brown will serve as The Bahamas’ last hope to medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships. He competes in the 200m finals at 7:50pm this evening.

The five-day global event wraps up on Saturday, August 31.



