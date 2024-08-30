Carnival Cruise Lines opens headquarters for Celebration Key in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

The new offices of Carnival Cruise Lines and the headquarters for Celebration Key officially opened on Thursday in the newly renovated Millennium Building in Freeport.

The commercial building is located on the Mall Drive, opposite the National Insurance Building Complex in downtown Freeport.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey described the opening as a significant milestone for Carnival and Grand Bahama.

“This moment represents more than just the opening of a hub for Carnival’s operations; it signifies the company’s continued commitment to our beautiful island, vibrant community, and the Bahamian people,” she said.

Ms Moxey expressed the government’s satisfaction with the opportunities Celebration Key has created on the island.

She said the project has positively impacted the local economy, particularly in the construction sector and through the hiring of Bahamians.

Additionally, Carnival has initiated various workshops, information seminars, and community initiatives that have benefitted Bahamians.

The minister highlighted her ministry’s efforts to prepare entrepreneurs for the new cruise port’s opening, including the launch of the “Empower Grand Bahama Micro-Grant Programme” last year.

Through this programme, 149 grants were distributed to Bahamians operating businesses in creative industries.

Ms Moxey said she looks forward to working with Carnival to ensure Bahamians can fully benefit from the opportunities available at the port.

Marie McKenzie, vice president of Global Ports and Caribbean Government Relations, emphasised that the new port is truly “happening” and that the opening of their Grand Bahama offices solidifies Carnival’s long-term presence on the island.

She recalled the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, particularly at the former University of the Bahamas campus near the construction site of Celebration Key.

Despite the heartbreak, she said Carnival remained committed to the project. “We simply said, we have to take the ground higher… we will go 15ft,” she recalled.

Ms McKenzie noted that Carnival did not pause its efforts but instead reinvested in the island.

“This was not our first leased office location, but as we all know, in 2020… there was a thing that wreaked havoc in many of our lives. However, even after that, our Carnival executives went to the board and said…let’s do this!”

The cruise line executive highlighted that Carnival is the leading cruise brand in Grand Bahama, bringing over 330,000 guests to the island last year.

Celebration Key represents a $600m investment in Grand Bahama, making it the largest destination Carnival has built anywhere in the world.

Ms McKenzie also mentioned the HOA signing for the shipyard expansion, a partnership with Royal Caribbean and the Port Group, represents an additional $400m investment in Grand Bahama.

Rupert Hayward, executive director of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, said the opening of Carnival’s office is an important milestone for Celebration Key.

He indicated the project will bring enormous benefits to GB in terms of new employment and economic activity.

Mr Hayward noted the impressive progress at Celebration Key. “The office in Freeport is a powerful symbol of Carnival’s commitment to GB, and the Port Authority’s persistent efforts to attract world-class partners to the island,” he added.

He stressed that many new opportunities for Grand Bahama will be announced as the port moves toward opening sometime next year.

“With more than $2 billion of investment by the Port Authority’s partners, including the government, to which Celebration Key is a complemental feature, I believe very bright days ahead for GB and its people are just around the corner,” Mr Hayward said.