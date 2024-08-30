Conditional discharge for baby food theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old father was granted a conditional discharge after admitting to trying to steal baby formula and other groceries to feed his family at Super Value Golden Gates last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Ronald Vescine on attempted stealing.

Vescine reportedly tried to steal $47.48 worth of groceries from Super Value on August 24.

After pleading guilty to the charge, the defendant said he tried to steal the goods to provide for his family, including an infant child.

Magistrate Serville advised the defendant to seek help from social services and said that while it is hard for men to seek help, it takes strength.

The magistrate ordered the man to be on good behaviour for six months or risk a one-month prison term.

The defendant will return to court for a report on February 27, 2025.