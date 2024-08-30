Conditional discharge for teen with drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

AN 18-year-old man was granted a conditional discharge after admitting to having a small quantity of drugs earlier this summer.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms initially arraigned Rosten Thurston on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before the charges were reduced to simple possession.

The defendant was reportedly found with 25 grams of marijuana in New Providence on June 14.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. When asked by the magistrate to defend himself, Thurston described himself as a young, talented and decent man. He asked Magistrate Whyms for sympathy and a second chance.

Magistrate Whyms ordered that the defendant be of good behaviour for six months or risk a one-month prison term. He must also attend drug counselling during this period.

Thurston must return to court for a report on February 26, 2025.

Before Thurston was released, Magistrate Whyms told him not to waste his second chance.