GB businessman fears key bridge now ‘at 50%’

A GRAND Bahama business proprietor yesterday voiced fears that a key bridge for many businesses and residents is “at 50 percent” and “could collapse any time on the western side”.

Tony “Zip” Hanna, owner of Tony Macaroni’s Conch Experience, said the dilapidated Taino Bridge, the only connection between ‘mainland’ Freeport and his Taino Beach business, has been steadily deteriorating for the past 30 years and argued that the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and its affiliates have not done enough to arrest it.

“The bridge started to deteriorate about 30 years ago, with two boats hitting the bridge. The Port Authority didn’t do anything about it then, and they’re still not doing anything about it now,” said Mr Hanna.

“Over the past 20 years, the bridge has gone from 90 percent to - right now - it’s a 50 percent. It is going to collapse on the western side, which is on the Lucaya side. It could collapse any time, because water settling there right now.”

Mr Hanna argued that the bridge’s foundation is damaged due to the surrounding vegetation’s growth. “About 25 years ago, the pine trees and the bush start to grow on the bridge,” he explained. “They removed the trees, but they cut the trees to the point where the roots were not destroyed.

“So the trees continued to grow under root and, about five years later, they started growing again. The bridge started to crack from the tree roots invading the cement. After that point, there was no turning back to the bridge. It was simply a matter of deteriorating over time.”

Mr Hanna said if the bridge collapses, or has to be closed, it will not only affect businesses on Taino Beach but around 40 homeowners. He added that water and electricity connections will be lost too.

“There will be no water, the power is connected there,” he added. “The poles around that bridge will go with the bridge when it goes down. The people who live in Sweeting’s Point are going to be totally affected by that. The 40 homeowners who are on this island, along with the apartment owners, we’re in serious trouble if that bridge goes.”

Mr Hanna said the GBPA must do better in maintaining Freeport’s infrastructure. “They’ve been superficial in proclaiming they’re doing something. They give you this superficial stuff... Oh, the Government is doing this, and the Port is trying to do this,” he added.

The GBPA and its affiliates, namely the Grand Bahama Development Company (DevCO) and Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO), are being urged to undertake extensive and immediate repairs to the Taino Bridge.

LUSCO, in a notice issued on August 20, 2024, warned boaters that the “water passage” beneath Taino Bridge was closed due to the need to effect repairs. “LUSCO advises operators of marine vessels of all types that, as a preventative measure and safety precaution, the Taino Bridge water passage is closed due to repairs required to the Taino Beach Bridge,” it added.

“Mariners in the Fortune Bay area may exit the Fortune Bay canal entrance and navigate along the southern shore of the island to the Bell Channel Bay entrance and vice versa until the repairs are completed.” Research by Tribune Business shows that LUSCO was aware of Taino Bridge’s growing problems more than one year ago.

“An initial assessment was conducted by the Building and Development Services Department (BDS) of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and, out of an abundance of caution, the western half of the bridge will be closed to swiftly facilitate the necessary repairs,” it said in an August 24, 2023, statement.

“The eastern half of the bridge will be converted to a dual carriageway to allow the public to safely traverse while we immediately begin the remediation process. We have already conducted the initial inspection. An independent engineering firm will be engaged within two weeks to prepare the scope of work, design and finalise the repair plan and timeline.

“We anticipate that repairs will commence within four to six weeks with the duration to be determined pending the scope of the work.”

LUSCO said then that it had been in communication with all key stakeholders over its plans and the need for repairs.

The bridge represents the only transport link to attractions and businesses such as Smith’s Point Fish Fry, Pirate Cove Zip Line and Water Park, the Dolphin Experience, Stoned Crab Restaurant and Tony Macaroni’s Conch Experience. However, repair progress has been slow.

Charisse Brown, DevCO’s chief executive and legal counsel, was quoted in May 2024 as saying: “The bidding process to select a contractor for the project is currently underway, with the selection expected in June. We reassure residents that the bridge’s condition, particularly the underside, is monitored by a contracted structural engineering firm to prevent further deterioration.”