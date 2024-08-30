Government signs $665m HOA for GB shipyard transformation project

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE government signed a Heads of Agreement for the $665m Grand Bahama Shipyard transformation project yesterday, a project designed to position The Bahamas as “a global leader in ship repair”.

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis highlighted the critical importance of the shipyard’s redevelopment for Grand Bahama, saying it will create over 1,000 full-time permanent jobs for Bahamians within the next five years.

He also projected that the shipyard, once operational, would generate an economic output of $350m.

“This investment will repair crucial infrastructure, catalyse the island’s economy, and reaffirm this very special island’s prominent role in the maritime industry,” Mr Davis said.

“We are re-establishing Grand Bahama as a regional and Trans-Atlantic shipping hub, ranked among the top shipping operations in the world.”

The project includes acquiring two new floating dry docks capable of lifting the largest cruise ships and commercial vessels. One dock is scheduled to arrive in January 2026, with the second expected in the third quarter of that year.

Prime Minister Davis expressed confidence that the investment would restore Grand Bahama to its “glory days” in the maritime industry.

“In five years, we anticipate some 1,200 employees will benefit from gainful employment at the Shipyard, the majority of whom will be full-time Bahamian workers,” he said.

“My government remains attentive to the issues surrounding seasonal labour, and we are working carefully to ensure just and fair working conditions as we welcome this new chapter for Grand Bahama.”

Mr Davis said the shipyard’s expansion is part of a broader surge of investment in Grand Bahama, with new investments underway to transform the local tourism product, promote trade and industry, and provide opportunities for small businesses.

“Several large-scale businesses, thousands more jobs, and many new opportunities for entrepreneurs are on the way,” he said. “At the same time, the government is investing in a new hospital, airport, and other critical areas to create and attract even more growth opportunities.”

“None of the progress we’re making in Grand Bahama was inevitable. Multiple hurricanes, the pandemic, and the global inflation crisis all hit Grand Bahama hard. We know that to realise our extraordinary ambitions for Grand Bahama, we need extraordinary partners.”

Mr Davis thanked the Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation, along with the Grand Bahama Shipyard, for being world-class partners in this significant investment.

Dave Skentelbery, CEO of the Grand Bahama Shipyard, said the signing of the HOA marks another step forward for the shipyard and its infrastructural expansion.

He confirmed that the docks are on schedule, with the larger dock, ‘Lucayan Dock,’ to be registered under the Bahamian flag in Nassau and the smaller dock, named ‘East End Dock.’

“We are on schedule to complete the infrastructural work for the arrival of the docks,” Mr Skentelbery said.

He also noted that 16 Bahamian apprentices recruited in January were sent to the United Kingdom for training and will soon return to Grand Bahama.

Marie McKenzie, VP of global ports and Caribbean government relations, said the signing is a milestone for the cruise industry and a testament to enduring partnerships with The Bahamas.

She said since last year, they have increased the dry dock’s water depth from 20 feet to 25 feet, and the pier extension is well underway, with assembly beginning for two world-class floating docks.

“In addition to making Grand Bahama once again home to the largest cruise ship repair facility, the expanded shipyard will make the Bahamas the global leader in ship repair, not just for cruise ships but for commercial ships as well,” Ms McKenzie said. “In fact, it is expected to generate billions of dollars in economic impact in the Bahamas over the next 25 years.”