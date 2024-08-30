‘He was a good friend, very nice and humble’

By JADE RUSSELL

NOELCIN Vilma was tragically shot and killed at his job at a scrap metal yard off Carmichael Road, just a day before his birthday.

Eric Utile, his friend for over a decade, told The Tribune yesterday about their close friendship, which grew stronger when Mr Vilma started dating his sister, Nadia Petite.

The Wednesday shooting occurred around 12.30pm at a scrap metal yard near Carmichael Road, just north of Ramsey Street. Upon arrival, police found Mr Vilma unresponsive, lying on a dirt road with apparent gunshot wounds.

Mr Vilma, 43, was last seen in conversation with the occupants of a white hatchback vehicle, who approached him, demanded cash, and shot him multiple times after they were unable to get funds. The culprits escaped.

After hearing of the shooting, Mr Vilma’s loved ones rushed to the scene, hoping he had survived. Mr Utile said several police officers were barricading the crime scene, making it difficult to check on Mr Vilma’s condition. The police later confirmed that Mr Vilma had died.

“He was a good friend, a very nice and humble guy,” Mr Utile said. “He never troubled anyone.”

Mr Utile said that his sister is devastated by the loss of her boyfriend. The couple had lived together and dated for six years. Throughout their relationship, Mr Vilma supported his girlfriend financially as best as he could.

Mr Vilma had worked at the scrap metal yard for over ten years. Mr Utile said that just two weeks ago, an attempt was made to rob him in the same yard. He was unsure if the same individuals were involved in the fatal shooting.

Mr Utile said his family needs justice for Mr Vilma’s untimely death. He added that yesterday would have been Mr Vilma’s birthday, but sadly, he did not live to celebrate it.

According to loved ones, Mr Vilma leaves behind one child in Haiti.

His death brought the murder count to 84, according to The Tribune’s records.