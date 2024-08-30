KENT BAZARD: The Road to Redemption - How The Bahamas Can Improve for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

THE 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has wrapped up and, for many Bahamians, there is a sense of pride mixed with the awareness that there is room for growth. Our athletes gave their all, but our overall performance indicated that there is more we can do to shine on the global stage.

As we look ahead to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, it’s crucial that we start preparing today to ensure a stronger showing.

Reflecting on Paris 2024: Lessons Learned

This year’s Olympics was challenging for The Bahamas. While there were moments of brilliance, our medal count fell short of expectations. Athletes like Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner – who had carried the hopes of a nation — faced tough competition.

Our track and field team, which has traditionally been our strongest suit, was met with stiffer opposition and new emerging talent from other nations. The performances were commendable, but there was a clear indication that other countries are evolving, and we must do the same.

The truth is, the gap between elite athletes and those just below that level is narrowing. More countries are investing heavily in sports science, coaching, facilities and athlete development programmes. To stay competitive, The Bahamas needs a strategic, well-planned approach starting now.

The Blueprint for 2028: Identifying New Talent

The journey to a better performance in Los Angeles begins today with talent identification and development. One area where The Bahamas has always excelled is in raw athletic talent.

Our islands are filled with young boys and girls who show remarkable speed, strength and endurance.

However, we need a more systematic approach to finding and nurturing this talent.

• Talent Identification Programmes: We must establish talent identification programmes that start at the grassroots level. Schools should be at the heart of this process. By partnering with schools and local sports clubs, we can create scouting networks that identify promising athletes from a young age. Regular athletic meets, inter-island competitions, and talent camps can help spotlight future Olympians.

• Sports Academies: Establishing dedicated sports academies can play a vital role. These academies should not only focus on athletic development but also provide educational support, nutrition guidance and mental health resources. The Bahamas can look to countries like Jamaica, which has successfully developed sprinting talent through high schools and clubs that function as feeder systems to the national team.

• Leveraging Technology and Data: Modern sports development heavily relies on data analysis. From biomechanics to injury prevention and recovery, data is now a critical component of athlete performance. Investing in sports science and integrating technology into our coaching and training programs will provide our athletes with a competitive edge.

Developing Our Current Athletes: Preparing the Elite

While identifying new talent is vital, we must also support and develop our current pool of experienced athletes. Athletes who have represented The Bahamas in multiple Olympics or major competitions need continuous support and resources to improve.

• Year-Round Training Support: Unlike some larger countries, our elite athletes often face the challenge of balancing training with financial burdens and inadequate facilities. We must provide more consistent year-round support to these athletes, including access to high-quality coaching, world-class facilities, and financial aid to focus solely on training.

• International Exposure and Competition: Exposure to high-level international competition is crucial for athlete development. Competing regularly against the best in the world can help our athletes adapt to the pressures of the Olympics. We need to ensure our athletes have more opportunities to compete in Diamond League events, international meets, and training camps abroad.

• Sports Psychology and Mental Conditioning: The mental aspect of sports cannot be underestimated, especially at the Olympic level, where the margins between victory and defeat are razor-thin.

Providing our athletes with access to sports psychologists and mental conditioning programmes will help them manage stress, stay focused, and perform at their best when it matters most.

Building the Infrastructure for Success

To support both emerging talent and experienced athletes, we must invest in our sports infrastructure. The Thomas A. Robinson Stadium and the Betty Kelly Swim Complex are excellent foundations, but we need more. Upgrading our facilities to meet international standards is crucial, as is providing more specialized equipment and training environments.

• Expanding Training Facilities: We need to invest in more versatile training facilities that cater to various sports. This includes indoor tracks, weightlifting facilities, aquatic centres, and rehabilitation clinics. These centres should be accessible to all national athletes, not just those based in New Providence.

• Creating Centers of Excellence: Creating sports-specific centers of excellence can help train athletes in focused environments. For instance, a sprinting and hurdling centre could attract elite coaches and allow our athletes to train year-round in optimal conditions.

• Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation: Injury prevention and recovery are critical in an athlete’s career. A fully-equipped sports medicine and rehabilitation centre would not only aid in the recovery of our athletes but also help in preventive care, ensuring that they remain fit and healthy throughout the Olympic cycle.

Engaging the Community and Building a Winning Culture

Finally, fostering a national culture of sports excellence requires engaging the entire community. Success at the Olympics is not just about the athletes – it’s about the entire country rallying behind them.

• Encouraging Youth Participation in Sports: A focus on youth sports development, with programmes in every island, can help instil a love for athletics from a young age.

Community sports festivals, mentorship programmes led by former Olympians, and media campaigns can drive youth engagement.

• National Pride and Support: Encouraging national pride in our athletes and their journeys will help build a culture of support. It is crucial that the country, including businesses and private citizens, supports our athletes through sponsorships, endorsements, and community involvement.

• Celebrating Our Achievements: Every athlete who represents The Bahamas on the world stage is a hero, regardless of the outcome. Celebrating every achievement, big or small, helps build a culture of appreciation and motivation for future generations.

Looking Ahead to Los Angeles 2028

The road to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is long, but with the right planning, investment, and support, The Bahamas can improve on its performance in Paris. It requires commitment from everyone involved – from athletes and coaches to government officials and the private sector.

By starting now, identifying new talent, supporting our elite athletes, and building a culture of sports excellence, we can proudly represent The Bahamas on the world stage once again. Our athletes have the potential; now, it’s time to give them the tools to succeed.

• Dr Kent Bazard, a sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages.