Man accused of assaulting Woman with a Bat

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he allegedly assaulted someone with a baseball bat in July.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Perez Collie, 23, with assault with a deadly weapon.

Collie allegedly assaulted Sanja Nixon with a bat during a verbal altercation on July 15 in New Providence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. Collie’s bail was set at $4,000 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 6pm.

Magistrate Allen warned the defendant not to contact the complainant or any witnesses in this matter, or his bail could be revoked.

Collie’s trial begins on September 16.