Mitchell downplays campaign finance laws

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell deflected Michael Pintard’s challenge to disclose the PLP’s financial donors and downplayed the possibility of introducing campaign finance laws this term.

“Let me put it this way,” he told reporters, “I’m not getting into any games with the leader of the opposition over this. “There’s only one issue which is before us. The issue is, does he support the people of The Bahamas and his constituents versus the Grand Bahama Port Authority?

“The issue is not who got what donations and who got what money, because there is a system of donations in the country, and some of those donations are tied to, you don’t know, confidentiality interest. If he wants to do that, that’s his business.”

“What is before us is, if you did get money or are you singing a song for these people because you hope for a donation for the future or you’ve gotten a donation in the past, that’s the issue before us. That’s the public policy issue. So I’m not, you know, engaging in his slight hands, smoking mirrors and trying to switch the game on me. That’s an old trick.”

Mr Pintard said on Wednesday that the FNM would disclose its financial donors if the PLP does so. His comment came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis challenged him to confirm whether the Grand Bahama Port Authority had given him money.

The matter has reignited attention toward the absence of campaign finance laws. In its Blueprint for Change, the PLP promised to introduce rules but has failed to do so, just like previous administrations.

Yesterday, Mr Mitchell said there is no appetite for campaign finance reform, saying neither side can agree on the terms of disclosure.

“As for the public policy, that’s something which my colleagues in the Cabinet will have to decide as a philosophical point,” he said. “Everybody agrees with campaign finance reform, so I can’t say I disagree with it, but the devil is always in the details.”

In January, Mr Mitchell reportedly told the Organization of American States officials that work is “ongoing” to develop a legal framework to govern campaign finance practices.

Likewise, he was among several parliamentarians in 2016 who called for campaign finance laws to be enacted. He said the lack of such laws was at the root of the Peter Nygard/Louis Bacon controversy ensnaring the major political parties at the time.

“The question is the law needs to be designed to deal with that, disclosure, sources, amounts, and public financing campaigns,” he said. “All that should be on the table I think.”