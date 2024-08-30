WSC says interuption in command system caused outage in parts of New Providence

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

Kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AN interruption to the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) command system, which controls the pump system, disrupted water services in some areas of New Providence yesterday before the issue was resolved, according to WSC General Manager Robert Deal.

The disruption reportedly lasted about 40 minutes, from 2pm to 2.40pm.

WSC officials said customers in New Providence at higher elevations and those at the extreme ends of the distribution system were affected the most, while others experienced lower-than-usual pressure.

WSC public affairs manager Nikolette Elden said there was minimal impact to critical facilities during the interruption and the company anticipates “minimal impact on water quality as a result of this disruption”.

“While we are continuously planning for infrastructure upgrades and maintenance, disruptions may occur during these processes. However, such disruptions are typically short-term and limited to specific areas,” she said.