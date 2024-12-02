Bahamians take centre stage at Standard & Poor’s Global Carbon Credits Conference

BARCELONA, SPAIN — The Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) unveiled its groundbreaking real-time US Certified Aviation Carbon Credits Platform at the S&P Global Carbon Credits Conference earlier today.

Highlighting the achievements of a group of young Bahamians, BACSWN’s founder, Robert Dupuch-Carron, expressed gratitude for the support received from Prime Minister Philip Davis, Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson, and Anthony Ferguson of the Bahamas Blue Carbon Sovereign Fund.

“We are sincerely grateful for the wholehearted support we’ve received,” said Mr Dupuch-Carron.

Notwithstanding delays, BACSWN’s Group Financial Advisor Michael Strachan said BACSWN’s initiatives have garnered significant interest from major international stakeholders.

“Airlines for America, Airbus, Boeing, IAG (which includes British Airways, Iberia, and Aer Lingus), along with several sovereign wealth funds, have expressed a strong desire to explore how they can benefit from this transformational approach, said Mr Strachan.

Mr Strachan and Quincy Rolle, President and CEO of Tribune Digitalabs, are set to participate in several panels later this week. They will outline the benefits of BACSWN’s project, which has been praised by US defense contractor Raytheon as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative.

The $427 million project promises to position The Bahamas as a global leader in live flight tracking, environmental infrastructure technology, and real-time aviation and hydro-meteorological services.

“This project has the potential to generate hundreds of millions in new revenue annually for The Bahamas’ cash-strapped treasury, while also bringing the Prime Minister’s carbon credit legacy to fruition,” added Mr Strachan.