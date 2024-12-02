Candlelight vigil hosted ahead of World AIDS Day

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness, The Bahamas National AIDS Programme, and The Bahamas AIDS Foundation hosted a candlelight vigil on Friday evening, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1.

The event, held at the Ministry of Health Courtyard at 6pm, acknowledged the lives lost to AIDS and aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing fight against the virus. The Bahamas recorded 130 newly diagnosed cases of HIV in 2023, with about 4,098 people living with the virus by year-end — about one percent of the population.

World AIDS Day, observed globally on December 1, is a time to reflect on the fight against HIV/AIDS, honour those who have passed, and renew the commitment to the cause. It highlights the importance of prevention, raises awareness, and advocates for greater access to treatment and education.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, said: “The candlelight vigil is an annual event. It is a partnership between the National AIDS Programme and the Ministry of Health and one of our private partners, The Bahamas AIDS Foundation. World AIDS Day is commemorated on December 1 every year, you will know that this is just as close to World AIDS Day — two evenings before World AIDS Day.”

“So often on the evening before World AIDS Day, we come out and the candlelight vigil is about commemorating the lives of those that we have lost to AIDS. It is something that is very preventable, and we also stand in solidarity with those that are infected or affected by HIV and AIDS and we also raise awareness on a day like today.”

Aramae Ford, president of The Bahamas AIDS Foundation, emphasised the ongoing work of the foundation, particularly in supporting children and adolescents affected by HIV.

“We have been very focused on supporting children and adolescents who are living with HIV and affected. You know they may be from a family with this issue so we will continue this work,” she said.

“But for me, I also want to amplify education, testing, and awareness to the public to prevent new infections. So, ask yourself how does a child become infected? It’s by the irresponsible behaviour of adults. So, if we can really capture the root of the issue, which is ensuring that people who are at highest risk are on PrEP and are conducting their sexual behaviour in a responsible way, we will not have new infections.”

Ms Ford also highlighted the need for innovative public outreach.

“We have to go and meet people where they are and once we get positive diagnoses, make sure those people get on medication and just try to help,” she said. “You just remind the public that HIV is still around us and we all need to be very aware and protect ourselves. Your health is your personal responsibility and we want to make sure that people are aware and thinking about it.”

The vigil highlighted significant progress in combating HIV in The Bahamas, particularly through the government’s commitment to providing free medications.