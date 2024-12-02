Commission of Inquiry the clean slate we need

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander last night addressed the nation – a rare move for someone in his position – in the wake of allegations of a wide-ranging conspiracy to smuggle cocaine through The Bahamas into the US and involving corrupt officials.

Two of his own force’s members have been named in the indictment filed in the US into the matter – with one of them arrested along with a defence force officer.

Last night, Mr Fernander detailed how he learned about those arrests.

He said he was in Florida when the two men were arrested, and later that day he met with Chief Superintendent Harris Cash, the liaison officer attached to the Bahamas consulate in Miami and the wife of the arrested officer, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis.

While he met Mrs Curtis, he said he could not speak with Chief Supt Curtis due to federal procedures.

Following the conclusion of the arraignment at the courthouse, Mr Fernander said he immediately updated the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security.

He called the moment “not just shocking – it was devastating”. This indicates the complete absence of knowledge on the Bahamian side about the details of this investigation.

Mr Fernander reiterated that when he said: “For now, we only know what is out- lined in the indictment.”

The Tribune on Friday published a story noting that both Chief Supt Curtis and a man named Donald Ferguson are named as part of the conspiracy in the indictment – Ferguson was arrested and released as part of an investigation into the murder of Giovani Rolle.

Last night, Mr Fernander acknowledged that the indictment “raises new questions that we are actively pursuing as part of our expanded investigation” with regard to that case.

So what will the commissioner do about all this?

Well, he is going to talk to predecessors in commissioner and political roles about the historic elements of the allegations. He also pledged to “cooperate fully” with the US Department of Justice – a stance that is utterly correct and which should not be swayed by political voices sniping and suggesting that the US is interfering when it should look to its own house.

He also discouraged speculation over names of people who may be involved. This is notable because of the allegation that a “high-ranking politician” would for a payment of $2m direct police resources to protect drug smugglers.

Mr Fernander said “we have not been given the names of any additional police or government officials who may be under suspicion” and “as far as I know, no one else in country has been given the names of any individual or individuals referenced in the indictment”.

If that is correct, then the name of the high-ranking politician remains a mystery to everyone in the country. That would mean we have a viper in the nest.

The Prime Minister has not spoken to this – he should. He should be forthright in admitting that the name is not known – not least because for the past few days there has been a slanderous guessing game going on across social media. Several names have been touted on social media as absolutely being the politician referred to – even as those rumours directly contra- dict each other.

Mr Fernander also detailed several other measures that he plans to introduce, particularly with regard to whistleblowing, screening of candidates, financial disclosures and more.

Those are welcome for the future – but we also find ourselves needing to deal with the present.

The right path forward is a Commission of Inquiry.

We need to get to the absolute truth of both this investigation and the one into voice notes purporting to capture a discussion between a senior officer, a lawyer and two criminals who have since been killed – also notably involving a case that originated at an airport, a $1.3m theft from a security car.

If we have indeed been blindsided by this investigation as seems to be suggested, then we need every resource possible to be directed to find out what has gone on. Those in charge have missed what happened – are we to have confidence they will now pick up on what went on under their noses?

A Commission of Inquiry is the clean slate we need. It ensures transparency. It is the path we should take.