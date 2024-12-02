GAIN AN EDGE: BTVI’s ‘Giving’ programme encourages public participation in school’s success

THE Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) is set to launch its inaugural giving day campaign. Marking a new milestone in support of the institution, the campaign scheduled for December 17 is expected to be a powerful example of BTVI pride in action.

BTVI’s marketing coordinator, Shacqeel Coleby, noted the 24-hour period is one where faculty, staff, students, alumni and the wider community are encouraged to make financial donations to BTVI to support various student and campus programmes.

“We wish to rally donors within the BTVI community and corporate Bahamas as a whole. Giving is key and fosters engagement. We want each community member to feel connected back to the institution; giving is one indicator of interest and potential investment for the future growth of the institute,” said Mr Coleby.

“We make a special appeal for students and alumni to get involved. It’s their way of saying, ‘Thank you BTVI’ for pouring into me, for helping me to discover the possibilities and chart the course for success. It’s also a way to build bridges for future students to walk across. It’s important to help others get to the other side,” he stated.

BTVI president Dr Linda A Davis encouraged all BTVI stakeholders to take ownership of giving day by sharing the flyer across their social media networks, but also directly contributing.

“Together, we can do this. It’s about continuing the legacy that empowers our students to make the most of their BTVI experience. In fact, it’s beyond being a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of our collective vision for BTVI’s future and by extension, the future of The Bahamas,” stated Dr Davis.

“In fact, giving is the very ethos with which team BTVI approaches its work. It’s about coming together to drive meaningful change, particularly as we are on the road to national and international accreditation,” she added.

BTVI became a candidate for accreditation with the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education (COE) in September 2024. It is a pivotal step in the accreditation process. BTVI is also seeking accreditation with the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas (NAECOB).

Dr Davis called on corporate Bahamas to join in this opportunity to give back to BTVI, which she considers fundamental to the building of the Bahamian economy.

“We understand that many opportunities our students have been afforded have been made possible by the generosity of donors. With the funds raised, BTVI can continue to provide students with the resources they need to elevate their experiences,” said Dr Davis.

““Anyone who donates to BTVI during this day of giving, makes an investment in the institution’s future. Your support helps us advance our strategic goals as we position our students to chart their course for success,” she added.

• “Gain An Edge” is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.