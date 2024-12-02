‘Great father’ is one of three killed at weekend

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE grieving partner of Ronaldo Rolle, one of the victims of Saturday night’s double murder in Pinewood Gardens, described him as “a great father” and “a great leader” whose life was tragically cut short.

Snoviah Hepburn said Ronaldo, father of their four-year-old son and a nine-year-old child from a previous relationship, was a mentor to young men.

She described the devastating moment she learned of Ronaldo’s death, saying it left her in a state of disbelief and sorrow.

“It was disturbing, tragic. I had just spoken to him recently,” she said, recounting the shock of receiving the call about his passing.

Snoviah had been with Ronaldo for seven years, but says they’ve known each other since childhood.

“He was spiritual,” she said.

Mr Rolle and another man were fatally shot on Plane Street, off Willow Tree Avenue, shortly after 10pm. A third victim, a man who sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, where police said he remained in stable condition.

Authorities said the perpetrators involved in the incident were traveling in a light-colored vehicle, and two people are suspected to have carried out the attack. Following the shooting, a 36-year-old man was taken into police custody.

One witness recounted finding a victim hiding under a deck in their backyard, bleeding heavily from a head wound.

CSP Minus noted that investigators were reviewing footage from multiple CCTV cameras in the area as part of their inquiries.

On the scene, a resident voiced his concern about potential retaliation.

Hours later, another fatal shooting rocked the capital.

Police were called to the scene of a murder on the corner of West End Avenue and Market Street shortly before 7pm yesterday.

Authorities reported that a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times outside a business establishment. The victim attempted to flee but collapsed in a nearby yard. Emergency Medical Services confirmed he showed no signs of life.

Officer in Charge of South Central Division Chief Superintendent Dwight Smith said the gunman, armed with a high-powered weapon, fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Police have not disclosed a motive, but investigators confirmed the victim was not known to have any criminal involvement.

One witness recounted hearing the gunfire, initially mistaking it for a transformer explosion before realising it was gunshots.

“I heard approximately 20 to 25 shots,” the witness said. “I thought they were shooting at me. I just put my foot on the gas and sped off because I was on my way somewhere.”

The witness said when she returned to the area, she saw the victim lying lifeless on the ground.

“His eyes were fixed, so I knew he wasn’t going to make it,” she said. “It looked like he picked up a lot of shots. I was like, oh my goodness, this man is gone. It’s so sad.”

She described her shock upon realising the victim was someone they knew.

“I grew up with his mother,” she said. “She’s a Christian lady. She loved God, she loved people, and she forgives the person that did that to her son. It’s so sad. He was a nice young man. He’s not troublesome at all. He has a ways about him, but he’s not a killer, he’s not a gangbanger, nothing like that. Everybody in the area loved him.”

When asked whether officers planned to increase patrols and maintain a constant presence in the area, given its reputation as a “crime hot spot” following multiple murders nearby, CSP Smith said police had already intensified their efforts.

He highlighted ongoing patrols, stop-and-search operations, and community engagement, adding that investigators would review CCTV footage from the area to aid in the investigation.