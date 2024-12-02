INSIGHT: Not a time for hiding

By Tyler McKenzie

THERE are too many questions and not enough answers after the stunning news of an alleged cocaine conspiracy involving corrupt Bahamian officials, police officers, a defence force officer, drug traffickers and even Marxist-Leninist guerillas in Colombia.

The indictment was filed in the US. No arrests have been made here – at least, not at the time of writing, although this comes ahead of the Police Commissioner’s national address on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Philip Davis came to the House to make a statement. The first part of the House session was filled with an argument over whether or not the Opposition could also speak on a matter of such national importance. They were not allowed. Mr Davis spoke. No questions, no answers.

The Police Commissioner issued a statement on the matter. No press conference was held. No questions, no answers.

The Commodore issued a statement on the matter. No press conference was held. No questions, no answers.

The commissioner’s national address was again without the media present. No questions … well, you get the idea.

When the Prime Minister was asked on Friday by reporters why no one has resigned or been relieved of their duties following the indictment, he did not reply.

The Office of the Prime Minister subsequently said Mr Davis would provide updates when he receives more information and rejected any suggestion that he was avoiding the controversy.

Let us consider some of the information he ought to have by now.

A high-ranking politician is not named in the indictment, but has been named to US investigators by the arrested Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis. The indictment reported Curtis’ statement that in exchange for $2m, that politician would authorise the assistance and involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials, including armed police, in facilitating and insuring cocaine shipments.

The Prime Minister needs no further updates to tell us whether he knows the identity of this politician or not, and whether that individual has been spoken to, or action discussed.

If the identity is not known, then our country’s leadership is sitting side by side with someone, not knowing if they are working alongside someone who was willing to betray the nation.

If the identity is known, then that individual ought to be relieved of their duties while an investigation takes place. As yet, no answer.

Then there is another person indicted – Riccardo Adolphus Davis, a Bahamian citizen described as being “purported to be an official in the Bahamian government”. The Prime Minister surely needs no further updates by now to tell us who this individual is and whether or not they are indeed an official in the government, what that position is and what action has been taken. If this Davis individual is not in government, then the government would greatly benefit from being able to say as much, and to distance themselves from him. As yet, however, no answer.

How about an update on what action the police force is taking on this matter? Are these individuals being sought for arrest? Or is the government waiting for a request from the US government for extradition before they proceed? As yet, unless it is addressed by Commissioner Clayton Fernander on Sunday evening, no answer.

A number of the individuals in the indictment are listed as pilots. Several are associated with charter flight companies. Are those flight companies now under investigation? Are they allowed to continue to fly? Have their premises been searched by police following the allegations? As yet, no answer.

This is, of course, not the only corruption investigation underway in The Bahamas. The Tribune published a story on Friday asking the question whether a murder probe had been swayed by the fact that a man arrested in the investigation was part of the alleged conspiracy, as was Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, who heads the airport section. The murder took place at an airport location.

Another incident that took place at an airport location was the $1.3m theft from a security car that led to the corruption probe following the leaking of several voice notes detailing a discussion between a senior police officer, a lawyer and two criminals who have subsequently been murdered. The two criminals were suspected of involvement, but never charged. A third man, who was charged, has been subsequently murdered.

An investigation into that has supposedly involved foreign investigators – although the commissioner has been tight-lipped on the matter so there has been no real confirmation of that.

Does Curtis’ role and current indictment in the US indicate any connection? And what does it say for the police force that two such major corruption investigations are underway at the same time?

Bear in mind, neither of these investigations was uncovered by our police force on their own. The first began after pressure following the leaking of the voice notes, the second has been instigated by US investigators. Reading through the indictment, it seems clear there is an absolute lack of trust from US investigators in sharing information with officials here. Given the claims involved, that is of little surprise, but it is confirmed by the Prime Minister stating in his address in the House that a diplomatic note would be sent asking for more information. We are in the dark.

The indictment goes on to detail occasions when “corrupt RBPF officials have denied the DEA access to seized cocaine and related evidence”. It says that information was also given to the DEA that was contradicted by aerial surveillance. On at least one occasion, the indictment claims that a DEA agent was told that certain drug-trafficking targets were “off limits”.

Off limits. Who? How? Why? And does this sound to you like a conspiracy involving only the individuals named in the indictment so far or as if there might be more coming?

There have been calls for the removal of the police commissioner and the Minister of National Security – because this happened on their watch. They do have to take responsibility. How that responsibility is taken will be judged by the public on the basis of their actions. Anything less than a full-force investigation will not be enough.

There were already calls for a Commission of Inquiry after the first corruption probe – this second wave of revelations only increases the need for such an inquiry.

These are the most serious allegations that The Bahamas has faced since it was branded A Nation For Sale.

Let us be absolutely, 100 percent clear. There are many, many good, honest officers serving our nation. Every one of those is being let down by those who would sell out our nation to drug and gun dealers.

There have been strong words from senior police officers and the government on the need to crack down on those who bring guns into the nation – it seems from this indictment that some of those bringing the guns into the country might be police officers themselves. If so they are nothing less than traitors – and their colleagues deserve, well, the same as we all deserve. Answers.

There is no hiding from this. If the government hides from this, it will drag them down all the way to election day. We need to be told, and if so, we need to remove the rot from within.