Tarpum Bay residents demand answers over funds paid for properties

RESIDENTS of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, are demanding answers after more than $80,000 they paid for land lots remains unaccounted for.

More than 50 residents who made payments through the Tarpum Bay Commonage Committee have yet to receive their promised lots or refunds, amid allegations that funds were deposited into personal accounts instead of an official committee account.

The committee’s financial management faced challenges after its funds, held with the One Eleuthera Cooperative Credit Union, became inaccessible following the credit union’s closure in 2022.

The Tribune understands a check for the remaining funds was issued but remains uncashed due to the absence of a new account. This financial gap has stalled land allocations, leaving those who paid for property with little clarity on the situation.

In June 2024, the matter was formally reported to the Financial Crimes Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. According to documents obtained by The Tribune, Superintendent Anthony McCartney acknowledged the complaint and assigned the case to Sergeant Travis Strachan.

However, communication with police reportedly ceased soon after. Efforts to follow up, including letters sent in October and November 2024, did not receive responses, leaving the community in limbo.

Eric Carey, a trustee of the Tarpum Bay Commonage Committee, said the issue has left many residents feeling frustrated.

“These funds are all documented with receipts and supporting documentation,” Mr Carey said. “Despite repeated and consistent attempts to secure an accounting of these transactions, and the requisite handing over of these funds, the vast majority of these funds remain outstanding and unaccounted for.”

The matter was also brought to the attention of Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, who serves as MP for Central and South Eleuthera.

In messages sent in November and copied to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, committee members expressed frustration over the lack of progress and appealed for government support.

Responding to The Tribune via WhatsApp, Mr Sweeting said: “Commonage land is governed and policed by the Commonage Committee.”

He explained that government involvement is limited to cases of rule contraventions, appeals, or the implementation of new rules.

He recommended that any criminal allegations be handled through the proper police investigation protocol.

The Commonage Act, which was enacted in 1896, has drawn scrutiny for its inability to address modern challenges. The lack of updated governance measures has left the committee vulnerable to mismanagement and financial discrepancies.

In response to long-standing governance weaknesses, the current committee has taken steps to modernise its operations. A subcommittee was formed to draft new rules aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency, according to emails. These updated rules, still in draft form, will be presented to commoners for approval and later submitted to Minister Sweeting for formal enactment.

According to emails obtained by the Tribune, committee members emphasised that modernising the governance framework is essential to rebuilding trust and ensuring smoother operations.

However, the missing funds have stalled the committee’s ability to prepare and allocate new lots. Without money to survey and clear land, the committee has been unable to process allocations for those who have already paid.

“This isn’t just about money — it’s about trust,” Mr Carey said, echoing sentiments shared by many affected residents.

Efforts to reach the Financial Crimes Unit for an update on the investigation have been unsuccessful.