Two rescued, one missing after kayak capsizes near Exuma

THE SEARCH continues for a missing man following a kayaking incident off Ramsey Beach, Exuma, that saw two other men rescued just after midnight this morning.

In a statement today, police said the three men, all residents of Exuma, departed Ramsey Beach on a yellow kayak around 2pm on Sunday, December 1. The group's destination was Duck Cay and the police were alerted when the group failed to make contact later that day.

Search efforts led to the discovery of two of the men on Duck Cay at 12.20am on Monday. According to reports, the men said their kayak capsized en route to the cay, forcing them to swim to safety.

Police said search efforts remain underway to locate the missing man.