World Famous Valley Boys win Supreme Court ruling

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge on Friday upheld an injunction preventing the Office of the Registrar General from removing the World Famous Valley Boys from the list of non-profit organisations, according to the Junkanoo group, led by Brian Adderley.

Trevor Davis, interim chairman of the second Valley Boys group, said his group’s lawyer has been directed to appeal the ruling.

Friday’s proceedings were held in chambers, and reporters were not allowed to attend.

The ruling follows a temporary injunction Justice Darron Ellis issued in September.

The World-Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group is the first claimant in the case, with The Valley Boys Junkanoo Club Ltd as the second claimant. The Registrar General is the first defendant, while the Office of the Attorney General is the second defendant.

The dispute stems from a split within the Valley Boys.

In a statement, the World-Famous Valley Boys expressed satisfaction with the ruling.

“The status quo remains unchanged, and we will continue to operate as usual,” the group said. “Our focus remains on our preparations, performances, and preserving the legacy of excellence that defines the Valley Boys.”

However, Mr Davis said the injunction was extended for another two weeks.

“While some may celebrate what they perceive as a victory, we know it is only temporary,” he said. “This matter remains before the courts, and we are confident that when the dust settles, the truth will emerge, and the members of the Valley Boys, under the leadership of the Way Forward Committee, will stand in victory.

“Plan B is already in motion, and we will update you on our strategy before the end of the week. Despite attempts to manipulate the system and delay progress, we remain resolute.

“Meetings are currently being held to address this matter. This journey has its challenges, but we will overcome and reclaim the path forward together. Let us remain united, steadfast, and focused on the greater good of our group and its legacy. Victory will be ours.”

Dion Miller, chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), has previously said the group led by Mr Adderley will not be required to change its name to participate in the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades. He said only Mr Adderley’s group will be recognised to compete in the A category, while Mr Davis’s faction will participate as a “fun group”.