Atlantis unveils four new pickleball courts

FALL’s balmy temperatures and sunshine provided a perfect backdrop for the recent debut of four new pickleball courts at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

The addition of the new courts brings Atlantis’ total pickleball court count to six and highlights the effort by Bahamian hotels and resorts to satisfy growing demand from tourists and locals alike regarding facilities for the sport.

Pickleball is a hybrid paddle game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels, it has become the fastest growing sport in the US over the past several years.

Avid pickleball players in The Bahamas have joined forces to establish the Bahamas Pickleball Federation, the main resource for all things pickleball in the country, from lessons to competitive play.

And Atlantis was more than willing to host the group recently for a tournament on the new courts.

“It was an absolute pleasure to host at our facility the first formal federation event as a non-profit organisation,” said PJ Major, the director of Atlantis’ Tennis and Pickleball Center.

“We’re excited about the opportunities our newly renovated centre will bring and look forward to collaborating with the federation to create even more engaging experiences for both our international and local pickleball communities.”

In October, 13 members of the various associations within the federation participated in Pickleball World Cup 2024 in Lima, Peru.

The event attracted players from more than 30 different countries and earned The Bahamas some recognition on the international stage when Sierra Donaldson and Kevaughn Ferguson won the bronze in mixed doubles pre-tournament play. Puerto Rico (gold), home team Peru (silver), and Chinese Taipei (bronze) emerged as the top winners in the Open category for the tournament, while the US (gold), New Zealand (silver) and Puerto Rico (gold) took the honours in the Senior category.

According to a press release, the overall experience and quality of play has proven invaluable for the federation.

“The group has already begun preparing for the inaugural Caribbean Championships in the Cayman Islands in February 2025, and continues to spread the good word through its website (www.bahamaspickleballfederation.com) and ongoing local tournaments.

“Pickleball continues to enjoy heightened interest throughout The Bahamas, which has led to other new courts being built in Nassau, Eleuthera, Exuma and Abaco.

“The recent official designation the game received from the Bahamas Olympic Committee will likely boost its popularity even more,” according to the press statement.