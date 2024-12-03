Bahamian realtor teams for sales drive on three projects

A US realtor’s development division has forged an alliance with a Bahamian counterpart to jointly spearhead the sales and marketing effort for three multi-million property projects in this nation.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM), the new development division of Douglas Elliman Realty, yesterday said its tie-up with The Bahamas-based The Isles Group will see the partners collaborate on three development projects in New Providence, Harbour Island and Bimini. The Isles Group established an earlier partnership with Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank in November 2023.

The developments for which they will lead the sales and marketing efforts include Briland Club Residences and Marina, with promotional activities set to begin this month. The second project is Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, a collection of waterfront villas at Rockwell Island in Bimini.

Developed by Rockwell Island Development Group (RIDGE), the 750-acre property will feature 54 waterfront residences priced from $3.5m and a 50-key five-star hotel with 24 beachfront villas and 26 overwater bungalows. Sales have already begun. The third project is a forthcoming development at Lyford Cay in western New Providence.

“Douglas Elliman operates in all the markets our clients aspire to be part of, and we’ve observed that buyers from our top US markets are also investing in luxury properties in The Bahamas,” said Susan de França, president and chief executive of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

“Partnering with The Isles Group to expand our portfolio of luxury residential developments in this region allows us to broaden our reach and provide clients with the same high-end offerings they’ve come to expect from us nationwide.”

“Having established our leadership in luxury developments across South Florida, we are thrilled to expand our reach and disciplined approach to development marketing to the breathtakingly beautiful shores of The Bahamas,” said Jay Phillip Parker, chief executive of brokerage and president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing for Florida.

“We could not have a better ally in this expansion than The Isles Group, and look forward to advancing the landscape of condominium development in The Bahamas the way we have in our other regions.”

“Our partnership with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing allows us to seamlessly combine their national reach and expertise in luxury real estate with our deep local knowledge of the Bahamian market,” said James Mosko, managing partner and broker, The Isles Group.

“Together, we are leveraging our team’s extensive experience in construction, development and project management to create a world-class residential offering that meets the expectations of discerning buyers both locally and internationally.”