BFA: Mingoes, Dynamos, Cavalier in win column

THE Bahamas Football Association continued its regular season action for the men’s division on Sunday at the Roscoe AL Davies Soccer Center with some exciting matches played.

Here’s a look at the results posted:

UB Mingoes vs Western

Warriors Gladiators

After a rough start to the season and undergoing significant changes to their roster, the Mingoes are back in the hunt to return to the top of the table.

After a humbling defeat last week at the hands of table leaders Dynamos FC, the Mingoes came out determined to record a victory and, with a strong defence, they did just that with a 4-1 victory over the Western Warriors Gladiator squad. Behind leading scorer Marlon Barnes and Ronaldo Green, the Mingoes are headed in the right direction.

Inter Nassau - BLS vs

Dynamos Football Club

Going into the Christmas break, the current table toppers (Dynamos FC) are in a tight battle with the Western Warriors Titans.

With no room for slip ups, the Dynamos ran into a tough Inter BLS team on Sunday.

The game was tied 0-0 at halftime.

After the half, whatever instructions were given by head coach Dion Peterson, the Dynamos - behind striker Brandon Adderley - dismantled the BLS squad at the final whistle, 5-0 behind four goals from Adderley and an extra goal from Valentino Hanna.

Adderley currently leads the league in scoring with 11 goals before the holiday break.

Cavalier FC vs Baha Jr

With their squad coming together after some key injuries, Cavalier is looking up from the cellar this morning after they defeated the last place team Baha Jr to the score of 4-1.

The Reds got a hat trick from Alexio Munnings and a goal from Ahmad Adderley. Mercceus Bendjy scored the lone goal for Baha Jr.

Western Warriors Titans vs Renegades FC

The feature match of the night between the Western Warriors Titans and contenders Renegades FC did not live up to the billing.

The Titans jumped on the Renegades early and often and, by halftime, the score was a dominant 5-0. They got a hat-trick from Jonny Tinnus and goals from E. Roosie and M. Benji to seal the deal.

Nahum Johnson from Renegades scored in the 49th minute to keep the score respectful.

Action returns to the Roscoe AL Davies Soccer Center on Sunday with exciting matches:





MATCH

SCHEDULE

7pm - Inter Nassau 17 vs

Western Warriors Titans

7:15pm - Dynamos FC vs

Cavalier FC