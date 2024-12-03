ST Augustine’s College, still reeling from its success at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s National Awards Ceremony last month, hosted a Big Red Madness day on Saturday on its campus off Bernard Road and Prince Charles Drive.

The day, which was held in honour of legendary long-time former physical education teacher and coach John Todd (inset), brought the alumni back to the campus where they not only watched some of the present day athletes perform, but they also got to compete against them.The day began with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for under-15, under-18 and open ages. That was followed by the grade 12 games and it concluded with the alumni versus students softball game.According to Jason Edwards, the athletic director at SAC, the students and alumni thoroughly enjoyed themselves and they were especially glad to interact with Todd. They noted that they can’t wait for next year’s event, which they intend to make bigger and better.