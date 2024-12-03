D’Angelo Swaby beats the ‘Brown’ off Mason

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

After a four-year hiatus, D’Angelo Swaby shook off the ring rust by stopping his Jamaican heavyweight opponent Mason Brown in the third round on Saturday night in Kingston, Jamaica.

Originally Swaby was scheduled to fight Omar Edmunds but, after he pulled off, Brown was a late replacement. After getting knocked around for the first two rounds by Swaby, Brown conceded in the third.

“I think I landed too many blows and he started to bleed,” Swaby pointed out. “During the fight, we had a lot of exchanges, but I came up with the shot to his body and he turned away from me with his back turned and he was saying ‘no with his gloves,’ so the referee stopped the fight.”

The victory pushed Swaby’s record to 2-2 as he got back into the ring to redeem himself from his previous two losses after he made his successful debut as ss professional, albeit fighting as a cruiserweight. The 5-foot, 10-inch Swaby, who was much shorter than Brown, who stood about 6-6, said he was invited to fight on the card by I-Fight Promotions, headed by Chris Joy. The show was held in conjunction with the Jamaican Boxing Federation.

“It was good to be back in the ring, although my natural weight is cruiserweight,” he said. “I took the heavyweight fight because they couldn’t find any more cruiserweights in Jamaica.

“I took the fight, knowing that this would be my last fight as a heavyweight. But it was evident that the ring rust was there and I was hoping that I could have gotten in some more work because I put in the training for the fight.”

Swaby, 35, is currently training in Rialto, California at the War Zone Boxing Club under the supervision of coach Jacob Flores.

“This bout me back on the road to go after the British Commonwealth title. That is my main goal right now,.” Swaby said. “I am trying to get on the contenders list for that by next year.”

Back home in the Bahamas to enjoy his success with his family and friends, Swaby said he will continue to prepare from here for his return to Jamaica to fight on his second card.

I-Fight Promotions, according to Swaby, will be holding four more fights in Jamaica in 2025 in their bid to provide a platform for the Caribbean fighters to build their records.

So far, Swaby was the only Bahamian to compete, but he said it’s open to any and all boxers who are interested in participating.

“I’m really excited and humbled to have been chosen to fight on these shows,” said Swaby, who has been sponsored by Bahamasair. “I’m looking forward to the rest of the shows.”

Hopefully, Swaby said while he’s home for the Christmas holiday, he can encourage some more Bahamian pro boxers to join him in fighting on the shows in Jamaica next year.