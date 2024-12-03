Junkanoo Jingle to Bay 5K - when 250-plus Santas rush down Bay Street

WHEN 250-plus Santas rush down Bay Street, you know Christmas is here soon.

In its second year, Junkanoo Jingle to Bay (JJtoBay) 5K, the signature holiday race for a good cause will take place on Saturday, December 14 at Arawak Cay.

This year, part proceeds will support the Bahamas National Children’s Choir and race organisers are excited for a festive cultural celebration.

“We are once again delighted to host JJtoBay and to see the community come out in full swing to kick off the festive holiday season and help us raise funds for children who deserve our support,” says certified race manager and JJtoBay co-race director Marcel Major.

JJtoBay5K increases health and fitness, builds community and fosters cultural pride. Friends, colleagues, civic organisations and pets will run, walk, skate, roll and rush alongside Junkanoo rhythms and festive surprises streetside.

Corporate support remains a key element in the success of this annual holiday race through generous sponsorship and in-kind donations.

Boosting sports tourism and creating new attractions for tourists seeking unique cultural experiences, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) joined this year as a conch shell sponsor.

“NPIPB is pleased to support the Junkanoo Jingle to Bay 5K as it combines several of Nassau and Paradise Island’s greatest strengths - our vibrant cultural traditions, warm community spirit, and incredible ocean views.

“Events like this not only bring us together as a people but also appeal to visitors seeking authentic moments and a deeper connection with our destination. We’re proud to play a role in making this unique festive celebration a success while supporting such a meaningful cause,” said Joy Jibrilu, chief executive officer, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

Additionally, the race will host 30-plus children from a local group home, allowing them and their chaperones to experience the Christmas race from start to finish, ending in Santas Race Village with toys donated from local partners. “We invite more companies to become sponsors and form teams as we have a heart for the children and want their Christmas to be memorable. With the support of the community, we can accomplish so much and give back as the Lord would want us all to do,” said Marcel on behalf of the JJtoBay leadership team, including race co-directors Theresa Major and Kandice Weech.

The race will take place in less than two weeks with group discounts available for 10 or more persons at $40 per person which includes a lightweight Santa suit and finishers’ medal.

Registering online is quick and easy at www.fourseasonsracemanagement.com with further instructions provided to all registered participants for race package pick up days.

There will be no race morning registration, so enthusiastic soon to be Santas are encouraged to register early.