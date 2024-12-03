Minister Bowleg opens Thanksgiving Basketball Classic on Grand Bahama

MINISTER of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg says the William Dale Burns Basketball Classic exemplifies the values Bahamian parents hope to instil in their young children - hard work, fair play, respect and gratitude.

“This tournament teaches us that the game is not just about the score, but about the lessons learned in striving towards a goal,” added Minister Bowleg in his remarks during the opening ceremony at Tabernacle Baptist Academy, host of the tournament.

This year’s tournament attracted two high schools from Georgia – Dutchtown High School and Columbia High School -- and one school from Nassau, R.M.Bailey Pacers. Local schools competing in the tournament included Jack Hayward High, St. Georges High, Sunland Baptist, Bishop Michael Eldon High School and Tabernacle Baptist Academy.

The tournament was played at St. George’s High School gymnasium from November 28-30.