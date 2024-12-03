New Freeport logistics provider in ‘open house’

A newly-launched Freeport logistics company, specialising in direct shipping from China to The Bahamas, last week held its first-ever open house event for local business owners.

Island A2Z, in a statement, said the forum enabled participants to explore the company’s services, view sample items and learn how they can simplify their logistics by importing directly from China.

The ‘open house’ event featured a display of sample items and materials that Bahamian companies could potentially source and ship through Island A2Z’s services. Attendees had the opportunity to meet with company management, ask questions and learn more about how they can benefit from the logistics solutions provided.

Island A2Z’s added that among its offerings is a shipment consolidation service, which allows companies to combine multiple orders from various suppliers in China into a single, cost-effective shipment.

“We are excited to be part of Freeport’s growing business community and look forward to helping local entrepreneurs expand their operations,” said Khambrel Ferguson, partner of Island A2Z. “With our warehouse located in China, we offer a unique service that consolidates shipments, making it more affordable for businesses to import products, save on logistics costs and receive their shipments in a timely manner.”

Island A2Z said it is positioning itself as a key partner in supporting Grand Bahama businesses by providing affordable and efficient logistics solutions as the island grows and expands. The company’s direct shipping service from China, and its consolidation capabilities, will help firms looking to source high quality products from overseas without the complexity of traditional shipping methods.