Pinder warns international court The Bahamas will ‘cease to exist’

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder delivered an oral argument to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday, highlighting climate change’s existential threat to small island nations like The Bahamas.
The ICJ has begun hearings on the legal obligations of states concerning climate change, marking a potentially significant moment for global climate accountability. This initiative, led by small island developing states (SIDS) such as The Bahamas, seeks to clarify states’ responsibilities in mitigating climate change and addressing its devastating impacts on vulnerable countries.
Mr Pinder cited the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which caused $3 billion in damages — 25 percent of the country’s GDP — and resulted in the displacement of thousands and significant loss of life.
During his address, he described the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, emphasising the catastrophic impact on The Bahamas.
“This is the reality we face — a reality that we did not create but are forced to endure because of the inaction of major polluters,” he said, calling on industrialised nations to take responsibility for their role in the climate crisis.
Mr Pinder underscored the human cost of the climate crisis, while detailing how the 20-foot storm surge from Dorian ravaged the islands, causing over $3 billion in damages, displacing nearly 10,000 people, and destroying thousands of homes.
His argument highlighted the urgent and disproportionate burden faced by The Bahamas, where over 80 percent of its land lies less than 1.5 meters above sea level, making it exceptionally vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events.
“If we continue on our current path, my country will cease to exist,” Mr Pinder warned, as he called on industrialised nations to take accountability for their historical and ongoing contributions to climate change.
“Who then will take my people when their country does not exist anymore? We are not just speaking about numbers or projections. We are speaking about lives, cultures, and histories at risk of being erased completely.”
His address highlighted key legal principles, including the concept of common but differentiated responsibilities, arguing that major greenhouse gas emitters must reduce emissions and provide reparations for the damage inflicted on vulnerable states.
Mr Pinder advocated for decisive legal action, emphasising that international law obligates states to prevent environmental harm beyond their borders. He urged the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion that reaffirms these principles and establishes a clear framework for accountability and reparations.
“We are not just speaking about numbers or projections,” Mr Pinder concluded. “We are speaking about lives, cultures, and histories at risk of being erased completely.”
Comments
hrysippus 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
It was never considered at the time but perhaps the most compelling reason for The Bahamas to have remained under British rule is that our 400,000 Bahamians would have had somewhere to relocate to when the country, as seems inevitable, ceases to exist. A USA ruled by Elon and Donald is surely not going to welcome us as immigrants.
K4C 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Ryan Pinder shows he's just another brick on the wall of bed wetter's of climate
hrysippus 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
It is sometimes easy to spot the people who did not go through the 185mph winds of Dorian in Abaco, probably by the way they try to demean others who do not agree with the right wing propaganda that they believe after listening to too much far right media.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
I believe that the planet is warming.
However, I dont believe every bad weather event, heavy rainfall or high temperature we call climate change is actually a climate change effect.
I recall a flood event on Exuma, If I remember it was attributed to climate change, it showed a car in front of a house with water up to the car windows.. But when you referenced another pic in the series, you saw the house next door situated on a rise on completely dry land, the house under water was in a bowl and was aldo adjacent to a body of water.
So my belief is that analysis should always come before a declaration of climate change. People had bad weather from the beginning of time, before fossil fuels, that wasnt climate change. It was bad weather. Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires, wild animal displacement...etc
Secondly Nassau, Andros, Freeport and Abaco are to this day suffering the effects of disasters that have nothing to do with climate change, simply bad actors polluting in the course of operation with no cleanup efforts and the govt does nothing because rich investors are out of bounds.
A few months ago somebody raised the alarm about environmental destruction happening on Athol Island, which in the report was said to be a small island that protects Eastern Nassau from hurricane waves. This destruction was permitted. FOCOL currently has a proposal to plant an LNG pipeline through protected environmental wetlands, the PM praised the plan.
So when I see these high ranking politicians begging for millions of dollars for the climate fight, I dont believe it. I've no doubt they want the money and every doubt that any significant portion of money received will actually be used on climate issues.
And just like the US knew what Curtis was into and werent fooled by an honourable uniform, the intl people know our every environmental desecration. They're not fooled
Sign in to comment
OpenID