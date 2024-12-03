Pinder warns international court The Bahamas will ‘cease to exist’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder delivered an oral argument to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday, highlighting climate change’s existential threat to small island nations like The Bahamas.

The ICJ has begun hearings on the legal obligations of states concerning climate change, marking a potentially significant moment for global climate accountability. This initiative, led by small island developing states (SIDS) such as The Bahamas, seeks to clarify states’ responsibilities in mitigating climate change and addressing its devastating impacts on vulnerable countries.

Mr Pinder cited the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which caused $3 billion in damages — 25 percent of the country’s GDP — and resulted in the displacement of thousands and significant loss of life.

“This is the reality we face — a reality that we did not create but are forced to endure because of the inaction of major polluters,” he said, calling on industrialised nations to take responsibility for their role in the climate crisis.

His argument highlighted the urgent and disproportionate burden faced by The Bahamas, where over 80 percent of its land lies less than 1.5 meters above sea level, making it exceptionally vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

“If we continue on our current path, my country will cease to exist,” Mr Pinder warned, as he called on industrialised nations to take accountability for their historical and ongoing contributions to climate change.

“Who then will take my people when their country does not exist anymore? We are not just speaking about numbers or projections. We are speaking about lives, cultures, and histories at risk of being erased completely.”

His address highlighted key legal principles, including the concept of common but differentiated responsibilities, arguing that major greenhouse gas emitters must reduce emissions and provide reparations for the damage inflicted on vulnerable states.

Mr Pinder advocated for decisive legal action, emphasising that international law obligates states to prevent environmental harm beyond their borders. He urged the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion that reaffirms these principles and establishes a clear framework for accountability and reparations.

