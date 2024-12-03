Primary school baseball, softball champions crowned

THE Sadie Curtis and Sandilands Primary Schools emerged as the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association’s baseball and softball tournaments for boys and girls respectively.

The two events were concluded last week at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

In the boys’ baseball tournament, Sadie Curtis captured the title over Eva Hilton. CW Sawyer got third place with Garvin Tynes coming in fourth place.

It was the fourth year in a row that Sadie Curtis won the title and coach Francheska McBride said on their return to the school campus on Charles W Saunders Highway, where they were greeted by fellow students, administration and staff, they did awesome.

“We went undefeated in this tournament and I’m extremely proud of them,” McBride said. “All of their hard work paid off.”

The girls’ softball tournament saw Sandilands capture the title over Eva Hilton. CW Sawyer got third place again, while Garvin Tynes finished fourth as well.