‘Pub on the Mall’s’ re-developer hailed for ‘stepping up to plate’

The Deputy Prime Minister has hailed the entrepreneur behind the restoration and reopening of a Freeport restaurant and bar for “stepping up the plate” and aiding revival of the city’s downtown area.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, praised Romal Russell for his vision in restoring and reopening a once-popular spot on the island by transforming the former ‘Pub on the Mall’ into Pub 352. Both himself and Ginger Moxey, minister for Grand Bahama, were present for Friday’s reopening ceremony.

Hailing Mr Russell for “stepping up to the plate”, Mr Russell added: “Solid economic opportunities are currently in the making in Grand Bahama, and now is the time for Grand Bahamian entrepreneurs to get in gear, to roll out an array of exciting new amenities and experiences for the enjoyment of the increased number of guests and citizens of The Bahamas and residents of Grand Bahama.

“They will all be in search of eateries and entertainment, and tours and excursions, adventures, shopping and, of course, pubs and restaurants. You have valiantly answered the call to contribute to Grand Bahama’s preparation to adequately meet the unfolding economic activities.”

Mr Cooper said Grand Bahama’s development is pivotal to the economic growth of The Bahamas, adding that its revival is a top priority for the Government. He said that, during his three years in government, he has observed that too many people tend to sit back and wait for “the big thing” to happen to bring about the economic recovery they long for.

“But while there are those who are waiting for things to happen, Romal is making things happen,” added Mr Cooper. “He’s not waiting for all the things to come to fruition. He has recognised that, right now, in this environment there is opportunity and there is money to be made.

“So, Romal, I congratulate you for not waiting for things to happen, but for making it happen. I applaud you for believing in the island of Grand Bahama, as I do. I thank you for investing in the economy of The Bahamas, and I thank you for sending a signal to your peers that we don’t just wait for things to happen; we make it happen.”

Mrs Moxey said the Pub on the Mall was an historic landmark that once catered to thousands of people “back in the day”, and represented the fine dining and vibrant nightlife that was once synonymous with Grand Bahama. She said the restoration of the Pub on the Mall – now called Pub 352 – is yet another example of Bahamian ingenuity, innovation and resilience.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again; Grand Bahama is on the move,” said Mrs Moxey. “And the increased level of investor confidence in our island is supported by the more than $2bn in investments that are happening now. It is paving the way for opportunities in employment, economic growth and spin-off opportunities for young Bahamian entrepreneurs.”

Mrs Moxey pointed out that the revitalised and renovated Pub 352 will contribute to the revitalisation of the surrounding area, located near the former International Bazaar, which will soon become the Afro-Caribbean marketplace.