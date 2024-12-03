Rugby players wanted as Buck Johnson Tourney hits Winton

THE 11th annual Buck Johnson’s Rugby Tournament took place this past Saturday at Winton Rugby Centre.

Hosted by the Cuckoos Rugby Club, the yearly event featured a touch rugby tournament, as well as a cookout featuring excellent barbecue and jerk chicken and pork.

Multiple teams from around the island competed in a round robin event that concluded in an intense playoff.

Players from Buccaneers RFC, Baillou RFC, Cuckoos Rugby Club and Olde Boys made up six teams along with youth players from all over New Providence.

After lots of dynamic rugby and intense matches, Buccs faced Scrum and Coke in the first semi-final with Buccs edging out the win.

The Titans pulled out the win against OBI in the second semi-final leading to the last match of the day.

After a back and forth exchange of scores, Buccs scored a nice team try in the corner as the time expired to grasp the win. The day concluded with a presentation to the Buccs as tournament winners.

The Bahamas Rugby men’s club season is just kicking into gear with some exciting matches upcoming, starting with the Cuckoos travelling to Freeport on December 14.

All clubs are also encouraging anyone who is interested in playing rugby to contact the Bahamas Rugby Union by emailing secretary@bahamas.rugby. No prior experience is necessary, and everyone is welcome.