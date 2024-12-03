The Sports Calendar December 3

ANDROS HEAT

ROAD RACE

THE Andros Heats has announced that its fifth annual road race will take place on Saturday, December 14.

The top three finishers will be awarded trophies. Fourth place finishers will be awarded medals. Interested persons are urged to contact coach Patty Rolle at 323-8801.

NPVA

VOLLEYBALL

THE New Providence Volleyball Association will continue its regular season action on Friday at the DW Davis Gymnasium this week.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Friday - 7:30pm - Panthers vs

Lady Techs (L)

9pm - Avengers vs

Technicians (M)

Sunday

3:30pm - Lady Techs vs

Set-sy Poppers (L()

5pm - Technicisns A vs

Technicians B (M)

BAHAMAS FEEDING

NETWORK

TEE-OFF FOR

HUNGER

THE Bahamas Feeding Network is scheduled to host its 3rd annual Tee-off For Hunger on December 9 with Fidelity as its title sponsor.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm at the Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island.

All interested players must register at: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/tee-off-for-hunger-2024/register.

TRACK

BAAA ODD

DISTANCE MEET

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations has announced that its Odd Distance Track and Field Meet will be held on Saturday, December 14 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium. The event will allow field competitors to compete in field events from shorter approaches and track events will be either shorter or longer than the traditional track events.

FAST TRACK

WINTER CLASSIC

THE Fast Track Athletics Track Club announced that its Fast Track Winter Classic will be held on Saturday, December 14, starting at 10am at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The meet will take the form of an odd distance meet with track club competing in non traditional events and field competitors contesting events from shorter or longer approaches. Tons of giveaways will be given out to the spectators. For more information, persons are urged to contact 727-6826 or Fast Track Management for more information.

BAAA

CHRISTMAS PARTY

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations has announced that their Christmas Party in the backyard will take -place on Friday, December 20. The event will take place at Sealy’s Backyard in Sea Breeze Lane from 6 om. Prizes and surprises will be given out all night long.

ROAD RACE

BBSF WALK?RUN

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is inviting the general public to participate in their Family Fun Run/Wa;lk, scheduled for Saturday, January 11th, starting at 6 am from the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The walk will leave Jen Street and head north to Bernard Road, west on Bernard Road to Soldier Road, som=uth on Soldier Road to P{rinceChrles Drive and east on PrinceCharles Drive to Jean Street.

The run will leave Jean Street and head south to PrincecChrles Drive, east to Fox Hill Road, north to Bernard Road and west to Jean Street.

The categories include female and male 15- and- under, 20-and-under, 40-and-under,60-and-under and over-60. There will also be a Pastors/Ministers/Deacons’ division.

Trophies will be presented to the overall winner, while the top three finishers in each group will get medl. The registration fee is $10 per person. Chicken and turkey souse will also be on sale at $10 esch.

Interested persons can contact Ann Thompson at 425-3557 or email ann837609@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 42-67265 or email stbbobo@gmail.com.

MACEDONIA

WALK RACE

THE Men’s Department of MacedoniaBaptist Church is inviting the public to participate in their 2025 Family DFun Walk Race. The event will begin at 6:30 am from the church on Bernard Road.

Competitors will leave the Church grounds and head onto Bernard Road and travel west to Village Road, turn around and head east back to the church.

Categories include male and female under-15, under-20, under-40, under-60 and 60-and-over as well as Pastors/Ministers/Deacons. Awards will be presented to the first three finishers in each age group and trophies presented to the overall male and female.

The registration fee is $10 per person. Interested persons can contact Eric Sweeting at 376-7211 or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265.

Chicken souse will be on sale at $10. Free medical check up will be provided free of charge.

SOFTBALL

BBSF SOFTBALL

LEAGUE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its 2025 softball league, starting on Saturday, February 1 at the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The co-ed slow pitch league will allow each team up to a total of 15 players with the registration fee of $200. The deadline for team registration with rosters and team payment is Saturday, January 25th, 2025.

Interested persons can tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or elaim 242softball@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or emil stubbobs@gmail.com

TRIATHLON

ELECTION OF

OFFICERS

THE Bahamas Triathlon Association has announced that its annual general meeting and election of officers is scheduled to be held at 7pm on Thursday, December 12, at The Bahamas Olympic Association headquarters on Solider Road.

Elections will also be live on Zoom, where members who are able to attend can view and vote. Nominations are due by midnight on Monday, December 8. The nomination forms can be found on our website https://www.bahamastriathlon.org/documents.

The nominees will be sent out on Tuesday, December 9 to all BTA members via the WhatsApp group and posted on the website so you can decide on whom to vote at the AGM.

If nominees want to add a résumé or any information about themselves to be sent out, you are more than welcome to. Please send nomination forms and information to secretary@bahamastriathlon.org.

To vote at the AGM you must be a member of the BTA of the age of eighteen (18). This means that current membership must be paid to date (2024).

Membership forms can be also found on the website at http://www.bahamastriathlon.org/documents.

Membership fees can be paid directly to our account or can be paid with cheques or cash.

Payment along with the forms can be dropped off to Dorian Roach at Baha Mar (424- 8038) or Lori Roach (376-0062).

Meeting Agenda

The AGM agenda will also be sent out on Tuesday, December 9, along with some proposed constitutional changes to be voted on.

