$2.7k fine for taking money but not completing work

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $2,700 yesterday after admitting he took $3,200 from a client for air conditioning repairs last year but never completed the work.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned 40-year-old Collins Darville on a charge of stealing by reason of service.

Darville reportedly took $3,200 from Anthony Cartwright after promising to repair his air conditioning unit but failed to provide the service.

After pleading guilty, Magistrate Isaacs reprimanded Darville for leaving the complainant without air conditioning for over a year.

Darville was fined $2,700, with a default penalty of five months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay $500 in compensation to the complainant or face an additional one-month prison term.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bowles prosecuted the case.