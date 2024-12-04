Boxers Carl Hield and Rashield Williams are coming home to fight

By BRENT STUBBS

THANKS to Champion Spirit, a global leader in high-performance wellness, sports and fitness, Carl Hield and Rashield Williams will get the opportunity to fight at home for the first time as professional boxers.

Champion Spirit, founded by renowned athlete and world champion boxer Abdoulaye Fadiga, announces an unprecedented evening of world-class boxing with the return of “Drama in Bahama!” - an historic “Fight Night at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Ballroom on Saturday, December 14.

This momentous occasion marks the first world championship fight in The Bahamas in over 43 years, since the legendary bout between Muhammad Ali and Trevor Berbick in 1981.

Hield and Williams, both of whom have been fighting overseas, welcome the return of pro boxing and they promise the Bahamian public that they won’t want to miss seeing them in action.

The duo are currently training at the Contenders Boxing Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Hield, who is riding an impressive undefeated 7-0-0 win-loss-draw record with seven knockout victories, is dedicating his fight to his deceased mother, Norma, who was his number one fan when he fought as an amateur.

“I get a chance to show the Bahamian people my talent,” Hield said. “I’m just going to go out there and do what I normally do. I will go with my game plan. Whatever he brings, I will have a response for it.”

Not since 2003 when the CARIFTA Boxing Championships was held in The Bahamas has Hield had an opportunity to fight at home. So he’s dubbing his appearance here next week a very special one. “I have to give a lot of thanks to Champion Spirit for giving me the opportunity to come home and fight and to show the Bahamian people the talent I have.

“It’s also good because me sndf Rashield will be on the same card and the two Cubans, who are Olympic and world champions, whom I trained with in Cuba and was in the same ring with them as amateurs, we will now be on the same card as pros.”

It’s a good way, Hield said, to close out the year with a special amateur/professional card and so he encouraged Bahamians to come out and show their support, especially for him and Williams.

Hield just returned from Colombia where he did some training and is now in Fort Lauderdale working out with Williams as they prepare for their first pro fights at home next week.

Hield will be fighting orthodox fighter Edein Gsmboa from Panama, who is 13-10-2, while Williams will face 31-year-old American Jose Belloso, who is 5-5-0.

Williams, 35, will be coming to town with an 11-3-0, 9 (KO) record. He too thanked Champion Spirit for the opportunity for him to display his talents to the Bahamian public.

“I couldn’t wait for an opportunity like this,” said Willianms, last fought at home as an amateur during the tutelage of the late Ray Minus Jr.

Known as “Mr Excitement” from his performances so far, Williams said he’s coming home with a lot of fireworks as he prepares for another knockout victory.

“I’m not a boring fighter. Everybody just loves to watch me fight,” he insisted. “I’ve been working hard getting ready for this opportunity. So the Bahamian public can expect for me to put on a show.”

Having traveled around the world to various international tournaments together and currently training together, Williams said it’s even more special with him fighting on the same card with Hield.

“Carl is my team-mate and my stable-mate. We train down here in Fort Lauderdale so we actually see each other and train together,” Williams said.

Main Event Fights

Some of the top contenders in their respective divisions will also be showcased during the show.

Undefeated French powerhouse Kevin Lele Sadjo (23-0-0, 20 KO) and Chinese star Xu Can, known as the “Monster” (19-4-0, 4 KO), are set to showcase their talents in highly anticipated bouts.

Cuban standouts Julio César La Cruz (3-0-0, 2 KO), Olympic gold medalist and the WBA Gold Bridgerweight Champion, and Lázaro Álvarez (6-0-0) bring star power to the lineup with their dynamic skills and impressive records.

Meanwhile, Miami heavyweight Anthony Martinez (19-2-0, 17 KO) promises a display of explosive knockout strength, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of relentless action.

These exhilarating bouts will showcase world class skill, power, and determination as each fighter aims to make their mark on boxing history.

Regular seating options are available, allowing fans to experience the excitement. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, Champion Spirit Promotions also offers a range of exclusive VIP packages:

VIP Seating is priced at $1,000, VAT included. THe package includes one VIP seat with a preferred view of the ring; Cocktail dinner & complimentary glass of champagne and refined and intimate setting to experience the excitement of the event.

VIP Table is priced at $12,000, including VAT for a table of seven. It includes exceptional viewing experience; access to public training sessions; three-course gourmet dinner with wine pairing and exclusive entry to the after-show cocktail party.

All-Access VIP Add-On is priced at $550 per person (only available to VIP Table holders) and includes: backstage meet and greet with the champions; unique photo opportunity and exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN, offering subscribers worldwide an exclusive, ringside experience to this electrifying event.