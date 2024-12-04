BREAKING: Shanendon Cartwright throws mace from House

SHANENDON Cartwright, the MP for St Barnabas, seized the mace in the House of Assembly and threw it from the window during a session this morning.

The Speaker of the House then ordered the removal of the MP from the House - but as officers attempted to do so, members of the Opposition linked arms in an effort to prevent his removal.

Officers finally ejected the FNM MPs from the Opposition bench - before Parliament resumed without their presence.

The Speaker has resumed the House, saying that she was "in fear for my life". She says she was assaulted, was almost hit, "thank God for a glass of water in front of me". The Deputy Speaker has gone to hospital after being hit in the head, she says, and a police officer was hurt.

Speaker Patricia Deveaux said: "This is a dark day in this political arena that we call politics. For the first time in my life when I took the oath of office, I felt challenged and I was in fear for my life. I will review the tapes and I will apprise the country later of my findings but during today's event I was assaulted, I was hit, thank God for a glass of water in front of me. The honourable deputy speaker was given a blow to the head and has to go to hospital. And we have a police officer with terrible damage to his leg.

"This is Parliament, this is where we come, where we were elected to come to take care of the citizens of this country. This is not a political arena. This is Parliament and this Speaker, I'm strong, I will uphold the rights of the Bahamian people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas as long as I sit in this chair. I am not a weakling. God is my protector."

FNM MPs were seen to be pulled out of the House and then down the stairs by police officers, before a protest was held outside Parliament.