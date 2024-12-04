BTC ‘firing on all cylinders’ as 5G looms

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) chief executive yesterday pledged to deliver “more innovation” in 2025 via 5G and improved connectivity, adding: “It feels like we’re firing on all cylinders.”

Sameer Bhatti, speaking as BTC was awarded the Ookla Speedtest Award for best mobile coverage in The Bahamas during the 2024 first half, told Tribune Business that innovation is not achieved through a “finger snap”.

He said the carrier has been working diligently over the past years to expand its reach through initiatives such as Jump, which was developed to foster greater digital inclusion across The Bahamas, plus the Silver Blue Connection programme that is targeted at vulnerable persons.

“Innovation doesn’t happen on a finger snap or on a dime. We’ve been working steadily across our networks on innovation,” Mr Bhatti said. “We’ve been working steadily on innovation in our contact centre. We’ve been working steadily on innovation for segments, be they our most vulnerable segments, be they the less-connected segments who may be mobile only by programmes like Jump or Sliver Blue connections.

“Everything we’re doing, have done this year, and actually started last year, is on bringing forward these innovations.” Mr Bhatti said he looks forward to providing better Internet broadband connectivity throughout The Bahamas by the end of 2025. BTC has already achieved 100 percent residential connectivity to its new fibre-to-the-home network in Grand Bahama, and is close to achieving the same in New Providence.

“What I look forward to is better broadband connectivity for all of The Bahamas, covering all The Bahamas, by the end of next year,” said Mr Bhatti. “We have fibre at 100 percent for residential in Grand Bahama. We are well on our way to that same metric here in New Providence. We will migrate customers from copper. We already are doing that from copper to fiber.”

Mr Bhatti said there are projects scheduled for the Family Islands in 2025 as well as new partnerships with the Government to expand communications connectivity. “I look forward to announcing some innovations we’re doing with the Government of The Bahamas on some exciting new technologies that we’re partnering with them on,” he added.

“I won’t get in front of that, but I will work alongside them and their teams to communicate really exciting stuff, first for not just The Bahamas, not the Caribbean, but this entire region, including South America. What we’re doing feels like we’re firing on all cylinders. I have a great team that I support and, frankly, it’s often challenging to keep up with the innovations that we’re rolling out right now.”

Mr Bhatti said BTC is currently consulting with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) on the introduction of fifth generation (5G) cellular network technology in The Bahamas. He added that BTC is planning to acquire 5G once URCA sets out the “next steps”.

“5G, or any next generation wireless technology that requires spectrum, is something that we are in conversations with URCA on, with the regulator, and there are consultations happening right now,” Mr Bhatti said. “And, as spectrum becomes available, we look forward to participating in its acquisition so we can provide next generation services to The Bahamas, but we will go as fast and work hand in glove with URCA on next steps for any spectrum availability.”

Mr Bhatti pledged BTC will continue to provide quality service to all customers, including vulnerable persons, and will expand programmes that keep subscribers educated on technology and improve their experience.

“We also look forward to bringing new programmes like Silver Blue connections, which is for our most vulnerable population. Let’s just say many 60, or 70 or 80 years and older who, as we are migrating to new technologies, they’re not familiar with it. They’re not comfortable with that move,” said Mr Bhatti.

“We will show up and make it easy for them. We will make it easier for them in our retail stores. We’ll make it easier for them and new customer value propositions down the line. I look forward to bringing those innovations.”