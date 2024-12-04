Dames conducted private investigation of Geovani Rolle’s murder at airport

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER National Security Minister Marvin Dames said the family of Geovani Rolle hired him to privately investigate the man’s murder, resulting in him presenting a detailed file to police after his team’s investigation.

He did not divulge details, but said the investigation “asked a lot of questions” concerning Rolle’s death in June.

He spoke about the matter during an appearance on Eyewitness News Beyond the Headlines on Monday night.

Mr Dames said his team felt it was necessary to meet with Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander even though its investigation was incomplete.

“As private investigators, our reach is limited to an extent,” he said. “There are things that only the police can do, and so we took a position that we will do as much as we can to collect as much evidence as we can to support whatever the police have been doing.”

Mr Dames said the police commissioner met with him and the family after the file was presented a month ago.

He said the commissioner assured them that he would meet with them again. “We’re holding him to that,” he said.

Rolle, a former Jet Nassau employee, was shot multiple times after arriving at work on June 16.

Police had earlier questioned Donald Ferguson as a person of interest in the killing, but released him from custody.

No one has been charged in connection with the case.

The lack of progress prompted the family to reach out to Mr Dames to investigate their brother’s death.

Asked if he was satisfied with the police investigation, Mr Dames said his team did not have access to the police’s file, but felt officers had covered all the bases.

“During our meetings with the police, they felt that, I mean, we were both on the right track,” he said. “We were along that lane that they were travelling as well.”

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander recently confirmed that new questions are being raised given the connection between Ferguson and Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, the officer in charge of aviation. A US federal indictment claimed both were involved in a cocaine trafficking scheme.

His comment came after Melanie Rolle-Hilton, one of Geovani’s four sisters, questioned whether the investigation into her brother’s death was compromised because of the link.