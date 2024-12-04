‘Davis must act and end political games’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER National Security Minister Marvin Dames said Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis should take “decisive” actions after a US federal indictment made explosive corruption allegations about the Royal Bahamas Police Force, insisting the matter is beyond the commissioner of police and minister of national security.

“This should be resting at the doorstep or of the desk of the prime minister now to take some decisive measures,” he said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

He accused Mr Davis of placing the burden on Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

“We have serious allegations being put at the foot of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, at the doorstep of the most important law enforcement organisation in this country, and it’s unfair to thrust that on the commissioner himself, and say, you figure it out,” he said.

Mr Davis has said legislation to increase oversight of law enforcement institutions will soon be tabled in the House of Assembly. He has said he plans to meet with the US Chargé d’Affaires and the leadership of the RBPF to discuss the matter further.

In a national address on Sunday, Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he had spoken with former Commissioner Paul Rolle and plans to engage with former Commissioner Anthony Ferguson, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, and Mr Dames.

Dr Minnis has said he would discuss the matter with the commissioner only within the context of a Commission of Inquiry.

Mr Dames, on the other hand, said he was not the person investigators should speak to and urged the country to move beyond political games.

“What,” he said, “would my response be? What am I going to say?

“They ought to be speaking to the Americans.

“These indictments have been handed down by the United States of America, and no spin here locally is going to change the truth and facts.”

He noted that before he assumed office, CSP Curtis had already been assigned to oversee operations at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) due to his aviation background. FNM leader Michael Pintard has said CSP Curtis was promoted from assistant superintendent to chief superintendent –– skipping the superintendent rank –– under the Davis administration.

The US indictment accused several Bahamians of aiding drug traffickers in smuggling tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States.

The indictment named 11 Bahamians, including Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette, and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker.

US prosecutors allege the crimes began as early as May 2021, just months before the Minnis administration left office.