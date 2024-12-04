Eight years jail for rape of 15-year-old

By PAVEL BAILEY

A FATHER of ten children was sentenced to eight years in prison after taking a plea deal for molesting a 15-year-old girl in 2019.

Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt presided as Elray Deveaux’s trial for unlawful sexual intercourse came to a close.

Deveaux, 40, forcefully had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in New Providence on April 1, 2019.

This child, whose virginity the defendant stole, was reportedly the daughter of a female friend of his.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea partway through evidence being heard in his trial.

After stating that the convict’s actions, which involved stealing the girl’s innocence, were reprehensible, Justice Ferguson sentenced him to eight years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Keith Seymour represented the accused.