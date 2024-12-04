Expanded A&E at PMH open - but not fully functional

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNMENT officials held an opening ceremony for Princess Margaret Hospital’s renovated Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, highlighting the facility’s expanded footprint.

However, Health and Wellness Minister Michael Darville said the department, which has increased to 21,338 square feet, won’t be fully operational until January.

In October, he said the renovations would be completed by early November.

The expansion includes such new features as a redesigned registration area, larger waiting spaces, paediatric zones, and an isolation suite for infectious cases.

The tour, which involved Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, showcased critical areas such as the paediatric emergency section, triage section, trauma unit, chest pain unit, and observation unit.

The upgrades aim to improve patient flow and enhance privacy and safety.

“We had a delay that was brought on in the rainy season, where we did find some challenges with the roof,” Dr Darville said, adding that additional funding approved by Cabinet was needed to address the issue.

Phase two of the project, expected to be completed next month, involves plans to expand trauma units and observation areas.

Dr Aubynette Rolle, managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), provided updates on the ongoing renovation of PMH’s kitchen.

“The existing cafeteria and kitchen was unsafe for both staff and patients, and so we did partner with the University of Bahamas, assisted greatly by the Ministry of Finance, for that to happen,” Dr Rolle said.

She said schematic designs are complete, and the project is moving to drafting architectural drawings and tendering.

“We are very hopeful by mid-2025 that we will be either completed or near completion,” she said.

In the interim, food preparation has been outsourced to the University of the Bahamas, with such measures as disposable containers and ward microwaves ensuring patient meals remain safe and warm.

Dr Duane Sands, chairman of the Free National Movement and former Minister of Health, had criticised the Davis administration for prolonged delays in renovating PMH’s kitchen.

Meanwhile, Dr Darville provided updates on the government’s progress toward constructing a new speciality hospital in New Providence.

He reiterated that the Chinese government has approved a concessional loan of close to $300m for the project.

“The concessional loan facility is now forwarded to the Chinese Exim Bank, which is really the lender, and so we have met all of the requirements for the Chinese Exim Bank,” he said.

The next steps include finalising the bank’s decision, which will grant the government the authority to begin land preparation for phase one of the new hospital.

While the health minister declined to provide a specific timeline, he assured that progress is imminent.

“I don’t want to give an exact date, but I could rest assure that it’s drawing near. The response has been very favourable, and once I get the final response, then I would come back to the Bahamian people with an announcement, and you will begin to see activity at the site,” he said.