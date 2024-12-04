Human remains discovered amid search for missing man

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the possible discovery of human remains near Tim’s Bay after suspending the search for 19-year-old Haylànd Ivan Rolle, who disappeared after a tragic kayaking accident near Duck Cay.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said that tissue believed to be human was collected from the area and is being sent to New Providence for further analysis.

“We are going to have it tested to ensure that it is human,” she said.

Haylànd went missing on Sunday after he and two friends set out on a kayak from Ramsey Beach around 2pm. The kayak capsized in rough seas, and while his companions swam to Duck Cay and were rescued early Monday, he was not seen again.

His mother, Rose Rolle, is devastated.

“I can’t really explain the way I feel,” she told The Tribune. “It’s unbelievable. That’s my baby.”

Ms Rolle said she was at work when she received the heartbreaking news that her son was missing.

“Everyone is not taking it well –– everyone is sad,” she said.

The police search for Haylànd was suspended on Tuesday due to severe weather conditions. Ms Skippings confirmed that the officer in charge of Exuma had met with the family on Monday evening to update them on the situation.

Debra Moxey-Rolle, a former Family Island Administrator who knows the Rolle family, called for establishing an Air and Sea Rescue Volunteer Service in Exuma, saying such a group could help respond more quickly during emergencies.

“I live in Ramsey, and I saw the search team looking for them, and I felt compelled to make a call to the community to start an air and sea rescue volunteer service,” she said. “We did not have the ability or mechanism in place where someone could have immediately mobilised a group of people to look for them. It was reported Sunday evening, and it was not until the early morning of Monday before they were able to go and look for them.”

However, Superintendent Moss, the officer in charge of Exuma, disputed the notion that resources are insufficient. He said the island has adequate police and defence force resources, including sea assets and access to air support when necessary.

“The government has sea assets, police, and defence forces,” he said.

“And if there is a need for air support, we have the assistance of the US Coast Guard. In terms of air and sea support, we have that, but we won’t discourage family members from doing anything else they want to do at their expense.”

Superintendent Moss also addressed staffing concerns on the island, acknowledging challenges in housing officers due to the popularity of Exuma’s Airbnb market.

“The government has a ceiling it can pay for rentals, but we do have a fair amount of officers that could respond to almost any incident,” he said.

“And if a supply of officers is needed, it is a 30-minute flight on a police or defence force aircraft. We can fly officers into Exuma if that need arises, but we don’t see that as something that is going to happen.”