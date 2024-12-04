Junkanoo ticket app ‘upgraded’ as tickets go on sale noon today

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

JUNKANOO organisers said Aliv has upgraded its parade ticket-purchasing app, hoping to avoid last year’s frustrating experience.

Junkanoo tickets went on sale at 12 noon today. Eight thousand seats, including 3,000 in the Rawson Square area, are up for grabs.

Raymond Wright, Director of Digital and Emerging Products at Aliv, acknowledged that high demand may cause delays.

“When there’s a rush of persons that’s going towards purchasing anything, the sheer amount of traffic that’s going to hit towards an app, you’ll see some of those challenges,” he said during yesterday’s press conference.

“But we sharpened our tools this year and made some adjustments to accommodate for the large volume of persons that are coming towards the app. If there are any issues, we’re going to have persons on the ground to support anybody that’s having any challenges during the purchasing period.”

Mr Wright also noted that online purchases are limited to five tickets per transaction, with tickets transferable once.

The Boxing Day parade will start at 9pm on Christmas Day, December 25, instead of the traditional midnight start on December 26. Organisers said the change aims to better accommodate large costumes and keep the event on schedule.

Dion Miller, chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP), thanked the government, sponsors, and supporters while addressing seating limitations.

“We are blessed and we’re stuck, and it is a blessing and a curse in that Bay Street has such a rich tradition as it relates to Junkanoo,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine Junkanoo any place other than Bay Street, and the negative side or the bad side is that we have outgrown the venue.”

He said the demand for seats far exceeds the current 8,000 available, adding that 13,500 seats are needed.

Mr Miller explained that the government and other stakeholders are exploring ways to increase seating but face challenges, including limited access to privately owned buildings.

“As I always stated for the last couple of years, a national discussion will have to be made and had, as relates to Junkanoo, the venue for Junkanoo, how we can grow Junkanoo to improve more seating to try to fulfil this monster of a demand for tickets,” he said.

For those not using the Aliv Events app, tickets are also available at Aliv locations in the Mall at Marathon, Cable Beach, and Harbour Bay. Ticket prices remain the same as last year, with sections priced between $25 and $55 plus VAT.

The entry order for the event, referred to as “Nervous Saturday” in the Junkanoo community, will take place at 3pm on December 7 at Fish Fry, Arawak Cay. Groups will draw for their positions in both parades during this event.