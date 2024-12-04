Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander resigns

PRIME Minister Philip "Brave" Davis has announced that he has accepted the resignation of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

Mr Davis addressed the House of Assembly with an update on the US indictment alleging corruption and a cocaine smuggling ring. He says since last week he has taken steps including meetings with senior officials to discuss reform and restoring trust.

He has also met the US Chargé d'Affaires who confirmed receipt of the diplomatic note requesting the name of the politician referred to in the indictment. He says The Bahamas will cooperate in the arrest of individuals named in the indictment.

The Prime Minister says he has identified a candidate to replace the commissioner, and says he will bring further reforms to the police leadership.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe is tabling a bill to bring "a new era of accountability and justice" in The Bahamas.

The full text of the Prime Minister's speech to the House of Assembly is as follows:

Madam Speaker,

Last week, I spoke in this House about an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York which contains allegations against 11 Bahamian citizens, including a senior police officer, a police sergeant, and a defence force officer.

Today, I wish to update the Bahamian people on this matter.

Since last week, I have taken steps to address breaches of trust within our law enforcement agencies, including meetings held with senior officials during which we discussed reform and the urgency of restoring trust.

I also met with the U.S. Charge d’Affaires, who confirmed she had been in receipt of a formal diplomatic note requesting the disclosure of the name of the high-ranking Bahamian politician mentioned in the indictment. The formal diplomatic note was issued to underscore the seriousness of the matter.

The question arose as to the arrest of Bahamians indicted who are in the country. Following a formal request for interdiction, we will cooperate in the arrest of the Bahamians named in the indictment.

Today, the Minister of National Security will introduce legislation to establish an Independent Commission of Investigations for public consultation. Independent oversight will play a vital role in building trust between the police and the communities they serve.

Madam Speaker,

I have met with the Commisioner of Police. I have received and accepted his resignation.

The Commissioner has served the force with distinction and I want to emphasize that there are no allegations of wrongdoing against him.

But the Royal Bahamas Police Force needs change.

I have identified a highly qualified successor who is well-suited to oversee the necessary reforms. This appointment requires consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. I ask the clerk to deliver this letter to the Leader, which I invite him to receive and discuss with me at the adjournment of Parliament today.

I am confident the member from Marco City recognizes the urgency of consulting with me swiftly so that I am able to make a recommendation to the Governor-General.

Madam Speaker,

I will announce further changes at the leadership level of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in the coming days.

In addition, the Minister of National Security will introduce today new legislation to create an independent oversight authority for all of our law enforcement agencies. Independent oversight will play a vital role in building trust between the police and the communities they serve.

Madam Speaker,

I want to say a word to the many police officers who work hard, stay away from trouble, and face danger daily in order to protect the rest of us. Keep your heads up. The work you do is more important than ever. You have our gratitude and our respect. And you will have the changes necessary in the force to ensure you can focus on your jobs without further distraction.

Madam Speaker,

Trust between the police and the people is essential to preventing crime and to solving crime, and thus essential to creating the safer communities we all yearn for.

Today, we are taking important steps to restore trust and accountability.

Thank you, and May God Bless All Those Who Serve and Protect The Bahamas.