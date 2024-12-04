Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander resigns

PRIME Minister Philip "Brave" Davis has announced that he has accepted the resignation of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander.
Mr Davis addressed the House of Assembly with an update on the US indictment alleging corruption and a cocaine smuggling ring. He says since last week he has taken steps including meetings with senior officials to discuss reform and restoring trust.
He has also met the US Chargé d'Affaires who confirmed receipt of the diplomatic note requesting the name of the politician referred to in the indictment. He says The Bahamas will cooperate in the arrest of individuals named in the indictment.
The Prime Minister says he has identified a candidate to replace the commissioner, and says he will bring further reforms to the police leadership.
Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe is tabling a bill to bring "a new era of accountability and justice" in The Bahamas.
The full text of the Prime Minister's speech to the House of Assembly is as follows:
Madam Speaker,
Last week, I spoke in this House about an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York which contains allegations against 11 Bahamian citizens, including a senior police officer, a police sergeant, and a defence force officer.
Today, I wish to update the Bahamian people on this matter.
Since last week, I have taken steps to address breaches of trust within our law enforcement agencies, including meetings held with senior officials during which we discussed reform and the urgency of restoring trust.
I also met with the U.S. Charge d’Affaires, who confirmed she had been in receipt of a formal diplomatic note requesting the disclosure of the name of the high-ranking Bahamian politician mentioned in the indictment. The formal diplomatic note was issued to underscore the seriousness of the matter.
The question arose as to the arrest of Bahamians indicted who are in the country. Following a formal request for interdiction, we will cooperate in the arrest of the Bahamians named in the indictment.
Today, the Minister of National Security will introduce legislation to establish an Independent Commission of Investigations for public consultation. Independent oversight will play a vital role in building trust between the police and the communities they serve.
Madam Speaker,
I have met with the Commisioner of Police. I have received and accepted his resignation.
The Commissioner has served the force with distinction and I want to emphasize that there are no allegations of wrongdoing against him.
But the Royal Bahamas Police Force needs change.
I have identified a highly qualified successor who is well-suited to oversee the necessary reforms. This appointment requires consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. I ask the clerk to deliver this letter to the Leader, which I invite him to receive and discuss with me at the adjournment of Parliament today.
I am confident the member from Marco City recognizes the urgency of consulting with me swiftly so that I am able to make a recommendation to the Governor-General.
Madam Speaker,
I will announce further changes at the leadership level of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in the coming days.
In addition, the Minister of National Security will introduce today new legislation to create an independent oversight authority for all of our law enforcement agencies. Independent oversight will play a vital role in building trust between the police and the communities they serve.
Madam Speaker,
I want to say a word to the many police officers who work hard, stay away from trouble, and face danger daily in order to protect the rest of us. Keep your heads up. The work you do is more important than ever. You have our gratitude and our respect. And you will have the changes necessary in the force to ensure you can focus on your jobs without further distraction.
Madam Speaker,
Trust between the police and the people is essential to preventing crime and to solving crime, and thus essential to creating the safer communities we all yearn for.
Today, we are taking important steps to restore trust and accountability.
Thank you, and May God Bless All Those Who Serve and Protect The Bahamas.
Comments
Dawes 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Yet again reactive rather then proactive. There are plenty laws in place to stop corruption, the powers that be just chose to ignore them. When was the last time all MPs had done their disclosures as they are meant to by law?
bahamianson 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Sir, it was the right thing to do. The United States DEA should indirectly that they do not have confidence in you. Now, we will be watching to see what post you get as a reward. You may get to be an ambassador somewhere or the chief consultant to the Prime Minister or nominated to be Governor General by The PLP someday. We will be watching. We now how it is done in The Banana Republic, the Bahamas.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
NOW WILL THEY BE SATASIFIED. OR IS MORE BLOOD NECESSARY
Dawes 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
All you want to do is sweep it under the rug. Anything that may make your party look bad you don't want to hear. You don't care what it does to the country , all you care about is your beloved PLP. Let the chips fall where they may and if it means all sitting MPs and those from the last parliament and any before that go down then so be it. AS a country we will never do better if we don't stop this corruption, no matter which party.
realfreethinker 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
We will only be satisfied when the PM and minister of national security join him
thomas 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
The latter
moncurcool 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Not the Minister of National security needs to follow suite and resign. This was all under his watch.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Corruption did not start when the PLP became the Government .remember Barry Major . The FNM always had something against Mr fernander. . THEY SHOULD BE HAPPY NOW. BUT IT WILL NOT WORK THEIR TIME WILL COME WAIT FOR IT. But in all things their must be a sense of reasoning but not with this crew.
Dawes 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
No one said it did. If you read what i wrote you will see where i said the last parliament and any before. All out. You have no problem with it as its your beloved PLP and therefore you don't care about the country.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
I read the resume of Clayton Fernander listed on the police website and compared to that of Shanta Knowles.
I see no difference. I need to know what qualifies someone to be competent commissioner
With all the courses listed for the former Commissioner, with a highlight on 30years of investigative experience he had no inkling that anything on the scale of this massive intelligence breech was happening right in his department... Why? What qualities didnt he have? An analytical mind? A true understanding of policy and protocol implementation above knowing the words and having a completed course checkmark? I myself kept asking, where all this cocaine going? What was a 30year investigator asking? Mrs Knowles has completed the same training courses, same investigative experience. Did she pose questions to the commissioner stating something was wrong or was she in the dark as well? We need assurance that she (or whomever) is different. We cant wait another 3 years to see if someone learns on the job.
What are we doing in our planning to get a different result? Or, does a high ranking politician want more of the same?
realfreethinker 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Probably the latter. Another yes man or woman. We are in deep shit
jammydodger 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
While corruption remains a challenge in The Bahamas, it is not unique to our nation. Addressing it requires sustained political will, institutional reform, and active citizen engagement to build a culture of accountability and transparency. Unfortunately none of these are anywhere near where they need to be currently.
jammydodger 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
He had to go! From the Tribune past columns showing his empty rhetoric! They are always behind the 8 ball! "Commissioner Fernander acknowledged the public's disappointment and pledged to restore trust by ensuring that any officers implicated in wrongdoing would face appropriate consequences." "He announced the involvement of international agencies, including Scotland Yard, to assist in the investigations, aiming to demonstrate a commitment to thorough and impartial inquiries."
I particularly love "aiming to demonstrate a commitment to" sounds like Perry an dem. Jokers
Sign in to comment
OpenID