Teen fined $8,000 for stealing a car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was fined $8,000 yesterday after being found guilty of stealing a car in September.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs presided as Javonne Fernander stood trial for stealing a 2012 Nissan Cube from Poinciana Avenue between September 17 and 18.

Authorities had issued a BOLO alert for the stolen vehicle. After reviewing the evidence, Magistrate Isaacs found Fernander guilty.

Fernander was ordered to pay the $8,000 fine or face an 18-month prison sentence. Relatives requested time to arrange payment, but the court remanded him to prison until the fine is paid in full.

Magistrate Isaacs also informed Fernander that a pending housebreaking charge against him would proceed to trial in her court. He and accomplices allegedly broke into Kristone Rodgers’ residence on April 25.

After pleading not guilty to the housebreaking charge, Fernander was told his trial is scheduled to begin on February 20, 2025.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bowles prosecuted the case.