Two-year sentence for possession of gun and ammo after trial absences

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who failed to appear for trial was sentenced to two years in prison on a gun charge after being tracked down by a monitoring device.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans presided over the case, where Desmond Gilbert, 29, faced charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Gilbert was reportedly found with a grey and black 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition in New Providence on January 28, 2022.

While prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police S Coakley was preparing to proceed with the trial in Gilbert’s absence, the defence counsel informed the court that the defendant was unwell. Gilbert was later tracked to Bozine Town and taken into custody.

After being taken to court, Gilbert reversed his initial plea and admitted guilt to the charges.

His attorney, Alphonso Lewis, highlighted that Gilbert had no prior criminal record and was gainfully employed, supporting his three-month-old and 11-year-old children. Mr Lewis appealed for leniency, emphasising that Gilbert accepted full responsibility for his actions.

Mr Lewis also informed the court that Gilbert required regular medical attention due to his health conditions. He is reportedly a dialysis patient and suffers from internal bleeding.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans admonished Gilbert for evading his trial, noting that the court had received multiple medical excuses during the proceedings and had issued warrants for his arrest. She urged him to reform his behaviour, turn to God, and become a better father to his children.

Gilbert was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, with a directive to enrol in carpentry courses during his incarceration. He was also informed of his right to appeal the sentence.